Agentic AI expected to redefine 10.35 million jobs by 2030

At a time when countries are witnessing workforce transformation with Artificial Intelligence (AI), research points out that Agentic AI will redefine 10.35 million roles by 2030.
ServiceNow AI Skills Research 2025, conducted with Pearson, highlights a spectrum of role evolution. It says high-automation roles like change managers and payroll clerks are being redefined by AI agents that take over routine coordination. High-augmentation roles such as implementation consultants and system admins are increasingly partnering with AI and not competing with it.
The manufacturing (8 million), retail (7.6 million) and education (2.5 million) sectors will bear the highest impact of this transformation, it adds.
"India's AI journey is at a defining moment with Agentic AI reshaping the workforce and redefining 10.35 million roles while creating over 3 million new tech jobs by 2030,” said Sumeet Mathur, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, ServiceNow India Technology and Business Centre.
“India has a generational opportunity to lead globally by developing AI-ready talent, redesigning workflows, and reorienting business models around continuous innovation. The message for Indian enterprises is clear: the era of scattered pilots is behind us. Competing globally now requires bold execution, integrated strategy, and genuine human-AI collaboration based on trust, transparency and skill,” added Mathur.
However, this AI momentum faces key tests in skills and security. According to the report, data security tops the list of concerns for 30% of Indian enterprises—the highest in the region. Additionally, 26% of organisations remain unclear about the future skill sets required, highlighting the urgent need for strategic foresight and structured, cross-functional reskilling pathways.
Indian enterprises must equip employees not only to review AI outputs, but to actively interrogate the processes and data that shape them, it states.
Also, the AI Maturity Index shows that as enterprises shift toward real-world AI deployment, they are prioritising future-forward roles such as AI Configurators (66 percent), Experience Designers (57 percent) and Data Scientists (65 percent).
Enterprise ambitions are expanding in parallel, and the results show that Indian organisations are moving decisively beyond pilots and proofs of concept, signalling a bold readiness to operationalise AI at scale. The report further adds that about 13.5 percent of tech budgets are already committed to AI adoption, 25 percent of Indian enterprises are in the transformation phase—outpacing markets like Singapore (20 percent) and Australia (21 percent). Also, enterprises that redesigned workflows with AI reported a 63 percent boost in productivity.