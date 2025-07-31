Agentic AI expected to redefine 10.35 million jobs by 2030

At a time when countries are witnessing workforce transformation with Artificial Intelligence (AI), research points out that Agentic AI will redefine 10.35 million roles by 2030.

ServiceNow AI Skills Research 2025, conducted with Pearson, highlights a spectrum of role evolution. It says high-automation roles like change managers and payroll clerks are being redefined by AI agents that take over routine coordination. High-augmentation roles such as implementation consultants and system admins are increasingly partnering with AI and not competing with it.

The manufacturing (8 million), retail (7.6 million) and education (2.5 million) sectors will bear the highest impact of this transformation, it adds.

"India's AI journey is at a defining moment with Agentic AI reshaping the workforce and redefining 10.35 million roles while creating over 3 million new tech jobs by 2030,” said Sumeet Mathur, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, ServiceNow India Technology and Business Centre.