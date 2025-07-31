AI tools take centre stage in classrooms

Over 70 percent of Indian teachers are already integrating AI tools into their classrooms. The findings from Centre for Teacher Accreditation's (CENTA) latest survey highlight both the growing adoption of AI and the continued need for structured training to address common misconceptions.

CENTA’s survey finds that teachers with more than three years of experience show even higher adoption rates, with nearly 75 percent reporting active use of AI resources. The surveys revealed that lesson planning is the number one activity for which teachers use AI, with close to 60 percent of respondents choosing it as their primary use case. Additionally, around 26 percent of teachers use AI to generate activity ideas for their classrooms.

While 67 percent of respondents rated their expertise with AI at 6 or higher on a 10-point scale, and the average self-rating was seven out of 10, only 57 percent could correctly answer a basic misconception question on AI.

“AI is rapidly becoming part of the modern classroom, but there remains a clear gap between adoption and genuine comfort among teachers,” said Ramya Venkataraman, Founder & CEO, CENTA.