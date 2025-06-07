Global Smartwatch Shipments decline 2% in Q1 2025; Apple leads amid rising Chinese brands

The global smartwatch market saw a 2% year-over-year (YoY) decline in shipments during the first quarter of 2025, signaling a period of stabilization after years of rapid growth. According to the counterpoint research, despite the dip, Apple retained its position as the market leader, capturing 20% of global shipments. It was followed by Huawei with 16% and Xiaomi with 10%, both of which showed significant growth.

Apple slips as Chinese brands accelerate

Among the top 10 smartwatch brands, Huawei and Xiaomi registered the fastest YoY growth, driven by strong domestic demand and expansion in emerging markets. Apple, on the other hand, experienced a 9% YoY decline, primarily due to waning consumer interest. Industry analysts point to the lack of significant innovations in recent Apple Watch models as a key factor, with many users opting to hold off on upgrades.

Apple’s market share has also seen notable fluctuations over recent quarters. While it led with 31% share in Q4 2023, its share dropped to 20% in Q1 2025, reflecting a seasonal slowdown and intensifying competition. The “Others” category — encompassing all non-Apple brands — accounted for 80% of the market in Q1 2025, underscoring the growing diversity of options available to consumers.

China emerged as the top contributor to global smartwatch shipments this quarter, accounting for 29% of total volume. The country also recorded the highest YoY shipment growth at 40%, fueled by robust performance from Huawei, BBK (Imoo), and Xiaomi. This surge highlights China’s role as both a major manufacturing hub and a fast-growing consumer market for wearables.

In North America, High-Level Operating System (HLOS) smartwatches dominated with an 84% share, led by Apple, Samsung, and Garmin. The region continues to favor feature-rich smartwatches over basic fitness trackers, driven by health monitoring and connectivity features.

As the smartwatch market matures, brands are expected to focus more on innovation, pricing strategies, and regional customization to sustain growth and consumer interest.Rakesh Kumar @ New Delhi

