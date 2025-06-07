What are dark patterns & why are they under government scrutiny?

Deceptive urgency is a common tactic. While shopping online, users may come across messages like “Only 3 left in stock!” or “Sale ends in 2 hours!”—even if the stock is not limited or the sale deadline is artificial. The aim is to rush users into buying without time for comparison or reconsideration.

Basket sneaking involves adding extra items—like travel insurance, charity donations, or additional services—to a user’s cart at checkout without clear consent. This tactic inflates the final bill unless the user actively removes these additions.

Confirm shaming uses guilt to influence decisions. A pop-up may ask users to subscribe to a newsletter and offer options such as “Yes, I want great deals” and “No, I prefer to pay more,” making the user feel bad for opting out.

Forced action occurs when users are required to take an unrelated step, such as signing up for another service, just to complete their original purchase. In subscription traps, cancelling a service becomes difficult or intentionally confusing. Some companies hide cancellation options behind ultiple menus, require calls during restricted hours, or use misleading terminology—all to continue billing the user.

Switch tactics advertise a deal that disappears upon clicking, only to present users with a more expensive or less attractive option. This method entices users to engage with the platform under false pretenses.

Drip pricing gradually reveals additional costs throughout the buying process. A product may appear affordable initially, but as the user proceeds, extra charges such as service fees, taxes, and shipping costs are added—resulting in much higher final price. This is common practise when one books airline tickets.

Disguised advertisements are another concern. Platforms may present sponsored content as if it were organic—such as a “recommended article” that is, in fact, a promotional post—tricking users into engaging with ads unknowingly.

Nagging involves repeatedly prompting users with pop-ups, messages, or irrelevant information that disrupt the shopping experience and pressure users into making decisions they might otherwise avoid.