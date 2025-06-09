Enlarged breasts in boys, men can be a sign of gynecomastia

About 40-60% of Indian males experience gynecomastia at some point in their lives, as per data from the National Institute of Health (NIH). A relatively common disorder in which the amount of breast gland tissue increases, gynecomastia is common in newborns, boys going through puberty, and older men. This benign (noncancerous) enlarged breast (chest) tissue in males may develop due to natural changes in hormone levels.

According to Dr Quazi Ghazwan Ahmad, consultant, plastic surgery, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai, this condition leads to the appearance of male breasts or “man boobs.”

However, the stigma, embarrassment, and lack of awareness are affecting the treatment of gynecomastia in boys and men.

“This occurs due to an imbalance between the hormones estrogen (which promotes breast tissue growth) and testosterone (which inhibits it). It may affect one or both breasts, sometimes unevenly, and is not related to body fat,” Dr Ahmad clarified.

He, however, said that it is often confused with pseudogynecomastia, where the chest appears enlarged due to excess fat deposits rather than actual glandular proliferation. True gynecomastia involves the presence of firm or rubbery breast tissue beneath the nipple and areola.

The NIH data show, among adolescents, about 50% of boys may develop gynecomastia during puberty, though over 90% of these cases resolve spontaneously within two years. Globally, the lifetime prevalence of gynecomastia among adult men is estimated at around 65%, and it increases as they age.

In contrast, Indian studies consistently report higher rates, especially among those seeking medical attention or surgical correction, said Dr Anushtup De, senior consultant and head of general and minimally invasive surgery at Sarvodaya Hospital, Faridabad.

According to Dr Monika Sharma, senior consultant of endocrinology at Aakash Healthcare, Delhi, gynecomastia can occur at various stages of life. “Most commonly, it is observed during puberty between the ages of 10-14 and again in later adulthood, particularly between 50-60 years of age or older. In most cases, it does not pose serious health risks but may require medical evaluation to rule out other conditions.”

Despite it being a common problem, many boys and men don’t address it due to stigma, embarrassment, and lack of awareness.

It is far more common than people realise, particularly among adolescents and adult men who are active in fitness, bodybuilding, or undergoing hormonal shifts, said Dr De. “Despite being benign in most cases, it often goes undiscussed due to stigma, self-consciousness, or misinformation,” he added.

With the rise of fitness culture in urban India, more young men are approaching plastic surgeons for correction. Still, the number of sufferers remains underrepresented in public discourse, added Dr Ahmad.

“It is increasingly seen in urban Indian males due to rising obesity, hormone-disrupting chemicals, and steroid use. In clinical practice, many cases go undiagnosed or are brought to medical attention only when the patient experiences discomfort, embarrassment, or cosmetic concerns,” he said.