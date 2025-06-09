Xplore

Fear of missing out (FOMO) can overtake your instinct to stay safe and avoid risks

After the stampede at Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium claimed 11 lives, attention has turned to the psychological forces that drive people to take such risks in large gatherings. Dr Divya Shree KR, consultant of psychiatry at Aster CMI Hospital, explains how FOMO, cultural pressure, and crowd psychology play a powerful role in drawing people to events—even when safety is at stake. Edited excerpts:
All roads leading to the M Chinnaswamy Stadium were jam-packed on June 4Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal
What role does the fear of missing out (FOMO) play in drawing massive crowds to religious or public events, even when safety is a concern?

Many don’t want to miss a special moment, blessing, or shared experience. They feel that being there will make them feel more connected and part of something important. Often, emotions take over common sense. Seeing friends or family post about the event on social media can increase this urge. Even if they know it might be unsafe, the fear of being left out or missing a once-in-a-lifetime event makes many people take that risk anyway.

How does crowd psychology work during such events, and why do people follow others even when there’s visible risk?

During big events, people often act based on what others around them are doing, this is called crowd psychology. In large groups, individuals may stop thinking for themselves and follow the crowd, even if there’s danger. They feel safer moving with others or believe the group must know something they don’t. Emotions like excitement, fear, or pressure to not be left out can take over. When people see others pushing ahead or ignoring risks, they do the same without thinking.

Can events like these cause PTSD or long-term mental health challenges for attendees?

Yes, events like these can lead to PTSD or other long-term mental health problems, especially if people witness injuries, deaths, or feel trapped and helpless. Even if they aren’t physically hurt, the fear and panic they experience can stay with them for a long time. Some may have nightmares, anxiety in crowds, or avoid public places. Children and older people are especially at risk. These mental scars aren’t always visible, but they can affect daily life, relationships, and emotional well-being.

Do you think there is a cultural pressure to “not miss out” on certain events that fuels these crowd surges?

Yes, cultural pressure plays a big role in why people feel they must attend certain events, even if it's risky. In many communities, going to religious gatherings or public celebrations is seen as a duty or tradition. Missing out can make people feel left out or judged by others. Family, friends, or society may expect them to be there, and saying no one can feel wrong. This pressure, mixed with the excitement of being part of something big, can lead to huge crowds.

Can FOMO override one’s instinct for self-preservation or rational thinking?

FOMO can sometimes be stronger than our natural instinct to stay safe. This is how people end up in risky situations, not because they don’t care, but because they deeply want to belong.

