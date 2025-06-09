Xplore Xplore

Fear of missing out (FOMO) can overtake your instinct to stay safe and avoid risks

After the stampede at Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium claimed 11 lives, attention has turned to the psychological forces that drive people to take such risks in large gatherings. Dr Divya Shree KR, consultant of psychiatry at Aster CMI Hospital, explains how FOMO, cultural pressure, and crowd psychology play a powerful role in drawing people to events—even when safety is at stake. Edited excerpts: