Fear of missing out (FOMO) can overtake your instinct to stay safe and avoid risks

Many don’t want to miss a special moment, blessing, or shared experience. They feel that being there will make them feel more connected and part of something important. Often, emotions take over common sense. Seeing friends or family post about the event on social media can increase this urge. Even if they know it might be unsafe, the fear of being left out or missing a once-in-a-lifetime event makes many people take that risk anyway.
During big events, people often act based on what others around them are doing, this is called crowd psychology. In large groups, individuals may stop thinking for themselves and follow the crowd, even if there’s danger. They feel safer moving with others or believe the group must know something they don’t. Emotions like excitement, fear, or pressure to not be left out can take over. When people see others pushing ahead or ignoring risks, they do the same without thinking.
Yes, events like these can lead to PTSD or other long-term mental health problems, especially if people witness injuries, deaths, or feel trapped and helpless. Even if they aren’t physically hurt, the fear and panic they experience can stay with them for a long time. Some may have nightmares, anxiety in crowds, or avoid public places. Children and older people are especially at risk. These mental scars aren’t always visible, but they can affect daily life, relationships, and emotional well-being.
Yes, cultural pressure plays a big role in why people feel they must attend certain events, even if it's risky. In many communities, going to religious gatherings or public celebrations is seen as a duty or tradition. Missing out can make people feel left out or judged by others. Family, friends, or society may expect them to be there, and saying no one can feel wrong. This pressure, mixed with the excitement of being part of something big, can lead to huge crowds.
FOMO can sometimes be stronger than our natural instinct to stay safe. This is how people end up in risky situations, not because they don’t care, but because they deeply want to belong.