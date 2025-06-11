20 years on, Kadapa’s pursuit of the elusive Jerdon’s Courser continues

VISHAKHAPATNAM: One small bird, long unseen, led to the declaration of a wildlife sanctuary, years of research, and a sustained conservation effort. The Jerdon’s Courser, once thought to be extinct, was rediscovered in the YSR Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh in 1986 after nearly a century, and that rediscovery continues to inspire fresh hope and dedicated fieldwork even today.

The Jerdon’s Courser is a restricted-range endemic bird found only in the Eastern Ghats of Andhra Pradesh. Designated Critically Endangered on the IUCN Red List, it inhabits sparse scrub forests with open patches of ground and is currently known only from the Sri Lankamalleswara and Sri Penusila Narasimha wildlife sanctuaries.

Nearly two decades have passed since the last confirmed sighting in 2004 in the Sri Lankamalleswara wildlife sanctuary. Yet, the Andhra Pradesh Forest department believes the critically endangered bird may still be hiding in the scrub forests of Kadapa, and efforts to trace it have intensified in recent months.

Kadapa district forest officer Vineet Kumar explained that the department has deployed nearly 40 camera traps in the sanctuary, especially across the foothill regions of Siddavatam, Badvel, and Proddatur forest ranges. “These traps are equipped with both motion and infrared sensors to capture images of the nocturnal species. Along with that, we use sand strips to track bird footprints and place dung to attract insects, which may, in turn, attract the bird,” he said.

Jerdon’s Courser (Rhinoptilus bitorquatus), first recorded by British surgeon Dr Thomas C Jerdon in 1848, was presumed extinct through much of the 20th century. Its dramatic rediscovery in 1986 near Reddipalli village prompted the creation of the Sri Lankamalleswara wildlife sanctuary in 1998. Despite its elusive nature, the rediscovery proved the species still existed and sparked long-term conservation efforts.

“Recently, we started using two audio moth devices to record bird calls during the night. These sound recorders are helping us monitor vocal activity in the area,” Vineet Kumar said. However, that audio confirmations remain challenging as some local birds are known to mimic the Courser’s call, he admits.