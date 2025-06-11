Hybrid electric car emission reduction needs scrutiny, says IIT-ICCT report

NEW DELHI: A new report has revealed hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) in India exhibit the greatest disparity between laboratory-tested and real-world fuel efficiency, consequently, leading to more carbon emission.

The joint study conducted by IIT Roorkee and the International Council for Clean Transport (ICCT) suggests India’s HEV emission warrants a closer examination and highlights the urgency of closing the gap between lab results and on-road performance to enhance passenger car efficiency and reduce their climate impact.

Transportation sector is responsible for nearly 14 per cent of the country’s total greenhouse gases (GHGs) emissions. It also is the fastest-growing sector in terms of annual GHG emissions.

In 2022-23, approximately 3.9 million passenger cars were sold in India, making it the third-largest passenger vehicle market after China and the United States. The battery electric vehicles (BEV) sales share in the country stood at 2 pc but is fast gaining traction as government policy aggressively promotes it.

At COP26, India committed to achieve net zero by 2070 and the Centre has reaffirmed the climate goal from time to time.

Reality Check for India’s Transport Emissions

The study, titled Review of Greenhouse Gas Life-Cycle Assessments of Passenger Cars in India, indicates that the discrepancy in emission data for real-world adjustments is most significant for HEVs, followed by internal combustion engine vehicles (ICEVs) and lowest in BEVs.

Its findings show that the mean values of energy consumption adjustment factors for HEVs range from 1.27 to 1.50, whereas ICEVs fall between 1.24 and 1.34. For BEVs, the adjustment factor range is between 1.34 and 1.46. Nevertheless, the study demonstrates that BEVs consistently outperform both ICEVs and HEVs regarding life-cycle GHG emissions. Specifically, BEVs in India emit up to 38 pc less CO2e per km than ICEVs in the passenger car segment.