How does an autonomous car work?

From Silicon Valley in the USA to bustling Beijing in China, self-driving cars, especially the ones driven without the assistance of a driver, are popping up everywhere and are considered to be the next big thing in the automobile industry. These self-driving cars, also known as autonomous vehicles (AVs), use a combination of advanced sensors, artificial intelligence (AI), and high-performance computing to navigate roads without human intervention. They rely on multiple technologies, including machine learning, computer vision, and real-time data processing, to perceive their surroundings, make decisions, and drive safely.

The automobile industry currently classifies 6 levels of driving automation ranging from Level 0 (fully manual) to Level 5 (fully autonomous). While the term self-driving is often used interchangeably with autonomous, there is a big difference between the two. A self-driving car can drive itself in some or even all situations, but a human passenger must always be present and ready to take control. Self-driving cars would fall under Level 3 (conditional driving automation) or Level 4 (high driving automation). They are subject to geofencing, unlike a fully autonomous Level 5 car that could go anywhere.

Autonomous cars rely on an array of sensors to build and update a real-time map of their surroundings. Radar sensors track nearby vehicles, while cameras identify traffic signals, interpret road signs, and monitor pedestrians and other cars. Lidar (Light Detection and Ranging) technology uses laser pulses to measure distances, detect lane markings, and recognize road boundaries. The Lidar creates high resolution 3D maps of the environment, helping the car detect obstacles, pedestrians, and other vehicles. Additionally, ultrasonic sensors near the wheels help with close-range tasks like parking by sensing curbs and adjacent vehicles. Then there are multiple cameras fitted in the car which provides visual data for lane detection, traffic signs, and pedestrian recognition. These cars also have GPS and IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit). GPS provides location data, while IMU tracks acceleration and rotation. This helps the car in navigation and maintaining the vehicle’s position on the map.