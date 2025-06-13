Ola Krutrim launches agentic AI assistant Kruti

AI unicorn Krutrim, which is a part of the Ola group, has launched an agentic AI assistant called Kruti. This is an upgrade from Krutrim’s previous public beta chatbot and officials said they will be updating Kruti regularly with many more features.
Available for consumers currently, Kruti for developers will also be launched soon so that they can build new agents and deploy them on the platform.
Navendu Agarwal, head of business, Krutrim and Chandra Khatri, Founding Head of AI at Krutrim said it delivers task execution - from cab booking, food ordering, bill payments to image creation. It also offers advanced AI features such as in-depth research and image creation free of cost for users. “Right now, it is for consumers, but we want to go beyond and we definitely want to personalize. We want to provide recommendations which are relevant for the users. We want to make it more and more personal,” said Krutrim’s business head.
Agarwal also pointed out that to begin with they want to start with Ola’s complex use cases before opening it up to others. Kruti understands voice and text input, and also remembers past interactions. It is currently available in over 11 Indian languages. It is also tuned for Indian voices. Whether it’s ‘book me a cab to the airport’ or ‘order my usual lunch,’ Kruti understands intent and gets the job done, he added. With its advanced multimodal capabilities powered by the Krutrim V2 LLM (large language model) and open-source models, Kruti ensures scalable and cost-efficient performance.
Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder of Krutrim, said, “Kruti is the first real step towards the future of AI where technology doesn’t just talk back, but actually helps you get things done.” It also learns user preferences, adapts to usage over time, and integrates with various apps and services, delivering context-aware assistance. Kruti also offers a fully embeddable SDK (Software Development Kit) for developers, enabling third-party platforms to offload LLM orchestration, memory management, and tool execution with minimal code, the team at Krutrim said.
In February this year, Aggarwal announced Rs 2,000 crore investment in Krutrim, with a commitment of Rs 10,000 crore by next year. Many companies are now focusing on agentic AI. Deloitte recently launched the Asia Pacific (AP) Agentic AI Centre of Excellence (CoE) located in India, Malaysia and Singapore. Deloitte said Agentic AI represents a significant evolution in AI, enabling autonomous agents to independently manage complex workflows, learn continuously and adapt over time.