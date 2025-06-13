Ola Krutrim launches agentic AI assistant Kruti

AI unicorn Krutrim, which is a part of the Ola group, has launched an agentic AI assistant called Kruti. This is an upgrade from Krutrim’s previous public beta chatbot and officials said they will be updating Kruti regularly with many more features.

Available for consumers currently, Kruti for developers will also be launched soon so that they can build new agents and deploy them on the platform.

Navendu Agarwal, head of business, Krutrim and Chandra Khatri, Founding Head of AI at Krutrim said it delivers task execution - from cab booking, food ordering, bill payments to image creation. It also offers advanced AI features such as in-depth research and image creation free of cost for users. “Right now, it is for consumers, but we want to go beyond and we definitely want to personalize. We want to provide recommendations which are relevant for the users. We want to make it more and more personal,” said Krutrim’s business head.