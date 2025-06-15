Boeing's tryst with troubles

Whistleblowers’ pitch

Boeing stands apart in corporate history for a series of whistleblower allegations on safety compromises. Among them is engineer Sam Salehpour, who alleged critical structural flaws in the Dreamliner’s fuselage. His testimony painted a picture of a broken safety culture where truth-tellers face systematic retaliation - ignored, marginalised, and even threatened into silence.

Salehpour alleged that improper assembly and rushed manufacturing practices could pose a catastrophic risk over time, especially as these jets age. In a complaint filed with the FAA in January 2024, Salehpour claimed that Boeing took production shortcuts that could pose long-term safety risks as the aircraft age. He estimated that the issues affect more than 400 Boeing 777s and over 1,000 Dreamliners. One of his important claims is that tiny gaps between fuselage sections are improperly filled and this could eventually lead to fatigue cracks. “These planes are being flown with a ticking time bomb,” Salehpour warned.

The Air India crash also brings a renewed focus on John Barnett, a former quality manager and Boeing whistleblower who flagged safety lapses in the Dreamliner programme before his mysterious death last year. Joshua Dean, a Boeing whistleblower who warned of manufacturing defects in the planemaker’s 737 Max, died after a short illness, the second Boeing whistleblower to die this year.

A long timer at Boeing, Barnett raised red flags about what he described was a steady decline in safety protocols. According to him, employees were being pressured to overlook defects and meet production quotas. Barnett also claimed that about one in four oxygen masks might not work in an emergency.

Richard Cuevas, a subcontractor mechanic who worked on Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner, alleged last year that he was retaliated against after raising concerns about work he observed on the plane. He alleged “substandard manufacturing and maintenance practices” on the 787’s forward pressure bulkhead—a dome shaped piece located in the jet’s nose that’s critical to maintaining cabin pressure. Then there is Ed Pierson - the ex-high-level Boeing manager-turned-whistleblower, who testified before the US Congress in 2019 that he had flagged safety issues with the company’s 737 Max variant.

These cases highlight persistent concerns over Boeing’s safety culture, with whistleblowers paying a heavy price for speaking out. As investigations continue, the aviation industry faces urgent questions about accountability and passenger safety.