More women are coming forward to freeze their eggs

Due to medical advancements and financial independence, more women are opting for egg freezing or oocyte cryopreservation in recent times, says Dr Kirthika K S, senior consultant, gynaecologist and infertility specialist at Apollo Hospitals, Chennai, in an interview with Sinduja Jane. Edited excerpts:

What is egg freezing or cryopreservation?

Egg cryopreservation is a medical procedure of collecting and preserving the oocyte (eggs) by freezing them (in liquid nitrogen at -196°C), so that they can be used for future use.

Who are all eligible for egg cryopreservation?

Any woman can preserve their oocytes if they choose to delay pregnancy and childbirth due to medical or social reasons. Cryopreservation of oocytes is also allowed for single women in India.

What are the procedures and the costs involved in egg freezing?

The process of egg freezing involves stimulating the ovaries to produce multiple mature eggs with the help of gonadotropins. This is followed by the collection of mature oocytes surgically under sedation/anaesthesia, followed by cryopreservation of oocytes through vitrification. All vitrified eggs are stored for future use in liquid nitrogen after thawing and fertilisation. The cost of this procedure in India is around `2 lakh - `2.5 lakh.

Is egg freezing a guaranteed path to pregnancy? What is the success rate?

Egg freezing definitely provides an opportunity for pregnancy with the woman’s own genetic gametes. It is a well-established technique with a success rate of around 75%, if it is done at the optimal time, which allows cryopreservation of optimal egg numbers.

Has there been a rise in women opting for egg freezing in recent times?

Egg freezing has increased in recent times due to medical advancement and availability in this technique. Awareness in the general public and also women becoming financially and socially assertive are other reasons for the increase.