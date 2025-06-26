Budget-friendly audio gadgets under ₹5,000

Pocket-friendly audio devices are now gaining momentum as they match your vibe and deliver great sound without breaking the bank.
URBAN Vibe Loop (OWS)
URBAN's Vibe Loop OWS delivers crystal-clear High Fidelity HD sound with Spatial 3D output and features a Smart AI Sound Amplifier for an immersive audio experience. With ENC noise cancellation, ultra-low latency for gaming, and Snap Sync auto-pairing, it's built for seamless performance. The open-ear design, LED battery display, and sweat & dust resistance make it perfect for all-day comfort and convenience. Price: ₹2,499
Realme Buds Air 6 Pro
With an 11mm Bass driver one can get a more impressive sound. This features a 100% high purity diaphragm with ultra-high resilience and high transient response. For more powerful bass, an N52 magnet delivers a 50% boost in driving power. One can also get customised sound based on personal sound profile with a 5-minute hearing test. Price: ₹3,999
JUST CORSECA SEAGLE Wireless Speaker
The SEAGLE Wireless Speaker delivers a powerful 30W output and supports multiple playback modes including Bluetooth, FM, USB, and Micro SD. With up to 30 hours of battery life, Bluetooth 5.3 for smooth connectivity, and True Wireless Stereo for immersive sound, it’s built for music lovers who crave versatility, long-lasting performance, and exceptional audio quality. Price: ₹3,999
U&i TWS 4554 Wireless Earbuds
Built for all-day use, the TWS 4554 earbuds are equipped with QUAD Mic technology for clear calls, 60ms low latency for smooth gameplay, and a 60-hour battery backup. The swipe volume control and camera shutter function add smart usability, while the IPX4 rating keeps it sweat and water-resistant. Available in 4 colours for every style and comes with a one-year warranty. Price: ₹899
Amazon Echo Pop
This blends into any decor and comes with voice control smart lights. One can also extend the experience to non-smart appliances using smart plugs. This can be used as a standalone speaker or can be paired with your phone to use as a Bluetooth speaker. Ideal for small rooms, it is available in four colours- Black, white, green and purple. Price: ₹4,499