Budget-friendly audio gadgets under ₹5,000

Pocket-friendly audio devices are now gaining momentum as they match your vibe and deliver great sound without breaking the bank.

URBAN Vibe Loop (OWS)

URBAN's Vibe Loop OWS delivers crystal-clear High Fidelity HD sound with Spatial 3D output and features a Smart AI Sound Amplifier for an immersive audio experience. With ENC noise cancellation, ultra-low latency for gaming, and Snap Sync auto-pairing, it's built for seamless performance. The open-ear design, LED battery display, and sweat & dust resistance make it perfect for all-day comfort and convenience. Price: ₹2,499

Realme Buds Air 6 Pro

With an 11mm Bass driver one can get a more impressive sound. This features a 100% high purity diaphragm with ultra-high resilience and high transient response. For more powerful bass, an N52 magnet delivers a 50% boost in driving power. One can also get customised sound based on personal sound profile with a 5-minute hearing test. Price: ₹3,999