Google Launches AI Mode in India via Search Labs: Here's How to Use It Google has officially launched AI Mode in India as part of its ongoing Search Labs experiment, offering users a smarter and more interactive search experience.

Unlike traditional search results, AI Mode is designed to understand layered and context-heavy questions, delivering more relevant and informative answers. It runs on a custom version of Google’s Gemini 2.5 AI model, tailored specifically for advanced search tasks.

According to Google, AI Mode supports multi-step reasoning, multimodal inputs (such as text and images), and contextual follow-up questions. This makes it especially useful for searches where simple keyword-based queries may fall short.