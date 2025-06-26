Google Launches AI Mode in India via Search Labs: Here's How to Use It Google has officially launched AI Mode in India as part of its ongoing Search Labs experiment, offering users a smarter and more interactive search experience.
Unlike traditional search results, AI Mode is designed to understand layered and context-heavy questions, delivering more relevant and informative answers. It runs on a custom version of Google’s Gemini 2.5 AI model, tailored specifically for advanced search tasks.
According to Google, AI Mode supports multi-step reasoning, multimodal inputs (such as text and images), and contextual follow-up questions. This makes it especially useful for searches where simple keyword-based queries may fall short.
To access AI Mode in India:
1. Open the Google app on your Android or iOS device.
2. Tap the Search Labs icon (a beaker symbol), usually located in the top-left or top-right corner.
3. In the Search Labs section, find ‘AI Mode’ and tap to enroll in the experiment.
4. Once enrolled, you can start searching using text, voice, or image inputs.
5. AI Mode will automatically activate, providing detailed, AI-generated responses.
6. AI Mode is currently available only in English.