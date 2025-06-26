India’s PC market grows 13% in Q1 2025, tablet shipments slide amid market realignment

India’s PC market (excluding tablets) recorded 13% year-on-year growth in Q1 2025, reaching 3.3 million units, according to the latest research from Canalys, now part of Omdia.

The growth was primarily fuelled by a robust 21% surge in notebook shipments, which hit 2.4 million units, while desktop shipments fell 3%, totaling 9,06,000 units.

Notebooks continue to serve as the backbone of India’s digital transformation, driven by evolving hybrid work models and rising productivity needs across both consumer and business segments.

In contrast, tablet shipments fell sharply, declining 24% year-on-year to 1.03 million units, reflecting a market correction after pandemic-driven highs and delayed institutional demand.

Market Outlook

Looking ahead, the Indian PC market is expected to grow 6% in 2025, surpassing 15 million units. Tablet shipments, however, are forecasted to contract by 8%. Growth momentum is expected to pick up in 2026, driven by device refresh cycles and increasing demand for AI-ready infrastructure.

AI and Premium PCs Gaining Traction

AI-capable notebooks saw explosive growth of 253% year-on-year, albeit from a small base, as enterprises and consumers begin embracing AI as a core computing feature. Meanwhile, premium notebooks (priced above $1,000) posted 49% growth, reflecting rising demand for high-performance, multi-purpose devices.

“Enterprises increasingly view AI as a core feature, while consumers are turning to premium PCs for their multi-use value,” said Ashweej Aithal, senior analyst at Canalys.