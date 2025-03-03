Chronic sleep deprivation can lead to neurodegenerative diseases

Speaking to Kavita Bajeli-Datt, Mittal, who is director of Wellness Home Clinic and Sleep Centre, Punjabi Bagh, Delhi, says maintaining a consistent sleep schedule and avoiding caffeine, nicotine, and heavy meals before bedtime are some of the best strategies to improve sleep quality. Edited excerpts:

Why is sleep essential for overall health?

Sleep is fundamental for physical and mental well-being. It allows the body to repair tissues, regulate hormones, consolidate memory, and maintain immune function. Quality sleep reduces the risk of chronic diseases like hypertension, diabetes, and heart disease while enhancing cognitive functions like focus, creativity, and emotional stability.

What is considered a healthy amount of sleep for different age groups?

The recommended sleep duration varies by age: Infants (4-12 months): 12-16 hours (including naps); toddlers (1-2 years): 11-14 hours; preschoolers (3-5 years): 10-13 hours; school-age children (6-12 years): 9-12 hours; teenagers (13-18 years): 8-10 hours; adults (18-64 years): 7-9 hours; and older adults (65+ years): 7-8 hours

Can lack of sleep contribute to weight gain and metabolic disorders?

Yes. Sleep deprivation disrupts hunger-regulating hormones - ghrelin (hunger hormone) increases, while leptin (satiety hormone) decreases - leading to increased appetite and cravings for high-calorie foods. Poor sleep also reduces insulin sensitivity, increasing the risk of type-2 diabetes and metabolic syndrome.