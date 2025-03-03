Chronic sleep deprivation can lead to neurodegenerative diseases

Speaking to Kavita Bajeli-Datt, Mittal, who is director of Wellness Home Clinic and Sleep Centre, Punjabi Bagh, Delhi, says maintaining a consistent sleep schedule and avoiding caffeine, nicotine, and heavy meals before bedtime are some of the best strategies to improve sleep quality. Edited excerpts:
Why is sleep essential for overall health?
Sleep is fundamental for physical and mental well-being. It allows the body to repair tissues, regulate hormones, consolidate memory, and maintain immune function. Quality sleep reduces the risk of chronic diseases like hypertension, diabetes, and heart disease while enhancing cognitive functions like focus, creativity, and emotional stability.
What is considered a healthy amount of sleep for different age groups?
The recommended sleep duration varies by age: Infants (4-12 months): 12-16 hours (including naps); toddlers (1-2 years): 11-14 hours; preschoolers (3-5 years): 10-13 hours; school-age children (6-12 years): 9-12 hours; teenagers (13-18 years): 8-10 hours; adults (18-64 years): 7-9 hours; and older adults (65+ years): 7-8 hours
Can lack of sleep contribute to weight gain and metabolic disorders?
Yes. Sleep deprivation disrupts hunger-regulating hormones - ghrelin (hunger hormone) increases, while leptin (satiety hormone) decreases - leading to increased appetite and cravings for high-calorie foods. Poor sleep also reduces insulin sensitivity, increasing the risk of type-2 diabetes and metabolic syndrome.
How does insufficient sleep affect energy levels and physical performance?
Lack of sleep impairs muscle recovery, reduces endurance, and lowers motivation to exercise. It also affects coordination and reaction time, increasing the risk of injuries in athletes and physically active individuals.
What is the connection between sleep deprivation and decision-making abilities?
Sleep loss affects the prefrontal cortex, impairing judgment, problem-solving, and impulse control. This can lead to poor decision-making, increased risk-taking behaviour, and emotional instability, which can impact personal and professional life.
How does chronic sleep loss impact long-term brain health and the risk of neurodegenerative diseases?
Chronic sleep deprivation is linked to neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. During deep sleep, the brain clears toxic waste products, including beta-amyloid plaques, which are associated with Alzheimer’s disease. Prolonged sleep loss accelerates cognitive decline and memory impairment.
What are some effective strategies to improve sleep quality?
Maintain a consistent sleep schedule (same bedtime and wake-up time). Avoid caffeine, nicotine, and heavy meals before bedtime. Create a dark, quiet, and cool sleep environment. Engage in regular physical activity, but avoid late-night workouts.
How do lifestyle factors like diet, exercise, and screen time impact sleep?
Diet: High sugar, processed foods, and late-night eating disrupt sleep. Magnesium - and tryptophan - rich foods (nuts, dairy, turkey) promote better sleep.
Exercise: Regular physical activity improves sleep efficiency but should be avoided too close to bedtime.
Screen time: Blue light from screens suppresses melatonin production, delaying sleep onset. Limiting screen use an hour before bed improves sleep quality.
When should someone seek medical help for sleep-related issues?
One should seek medical help if you experience persistent difficulty falling or staying asleep (insomnia); suffer from loud snoring, choking, or gasping for breath during sleep (possible sleep apnea); excessive daytime sleepiness despite adequate sleep duration, face uncontrollable urge to move legs at night (restless legs syndrome), or sudden sleep attacks or hallucinations (possible narcolepsy). A sleep specialist can diagnose and provide targeted treatment.