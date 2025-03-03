Need for data to tackle rising obesity rate in kids

Childhood obesity is rising at an alarming rate across India, and experts warn that the country lacks comprehensive data to tackle the issue effectively. While global health agencies have long flagged obesity as a growing concern, India’s health surveys largely focus on malnutrition, overlooking the parallel epidemic of over-nutrition. Without region-specific data on obesity trends, policymakers and healthcare officials are struggling to implement targeted interventions. Doctors point out that tracking childhood obesity — through schools, healthcare centres, and community programmes — is crucial to designing preventive measures before it escalates into a full-blown public health emergency.

“Over the past two decades, urbanisation and economic growth have led to a shift in children’s eating patterns, with an increasing preference for processed, high-calorie foods over traditional home-cooked meals. Fast food, sugary beverages, and ultra-processed snacks have become easily accessible and affordable, making them a common part of children’s diets,” said Dr Parimala V Thirumalesh, senior consultant, neonatology and paediatrics, at Aster CMI Hospital. At the same time, physical activity has declined due to the growing dependence on digital devices, long school hours, and limited open spaces for outdoor play.

According to studies conducted by various independent organisations, the obesity rate among Indian children has nearly doubled in the last decade, with urban areas being more affected than rural regions.

The problem is particularly concerning because childhood obesity is linked to a higher risk of developing chronic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease at an early age, Dr Parimala said, explaining that a major contributor to rising childhood obesity is the lack of awareness and education about healthy eating and lifestyle choices.