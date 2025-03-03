Need for data to tackle rising obesity rate in kids

Childhood obesity is rising at an alarming rate across India, and experts warn that the country lacks comprehensive data to tackle the issue effectively. While global health agencies have long flagged obesity as a growing concern, India’s health surveys largely focus on malnutrition, overlooking the parallel epidemic of over-nutrition. Without region-specific data on obesity trends, policymakers and healthcare officials are struggling to implement targeted interventions. Doctors point out that tracking childhood obesity — through schools, healthcare centres, and community programmes — is crucial to designing preventive measures before it escalates into a full-blown public health emergency.
“Over the past two decades, urbanisation and economic growth have led to a shift in children’s eating patterns, with an increasing preference for processed, high-calorie foods over traditional home-cooked meals. Fast food, sugary beverages, and ultra-processed snacks have become easily accessible and affordable, making them a common part of children’s diets,” said Dr Parimala V Thirumalesh, senior consultant, neonatology and paediatrics, at Aster CMI Hospital. At the same time, physical activity has declined due to the growing dependence on digital devices, long school hours, and limited open spaces for outdoor play.
According to studies conducted by various independent organisations, the obesity rate among Indian children has nearly doubled in the last decade, with urban areas being more affected than rural regions.
The problem is particularly concerning because childhood obesity is linked to a higher risk of developing chronic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease at an early age, Dr Parimala said, explaining that a major contributor to rising childhood obesity is the lack of awareness and education about healthy eating and lifestyle choices.
Many parents, influenced by marketing strategies and misconceptions about nutrition, often provide children with packaged foods that are marketed as ‘healthy’ but are actually loaded with sugar, unhealthy fats, and preservatives, she added.
Another point highlighted by doctors is the lack of emphasis on nutrition education or physical activity in India’s school curriculum, as sports and exercise often taking a backseat to academic performance. The availability of junk food in school canteens further worsens the situation, as children are exposed to unhealthy choices from an early age.
Meanwhile, socioeconomic disparities also play a role in obesity trends, as children from lower-income backgrounds may face nutritional imbalances, consuming low-cost processed foods that contribute to unhealthy weight gain rather than well-balanced nutrition, doctors explain.
Dr Ramraj VN, consultant surgical gastroenterology, at Fortis Hospital, said that obesity among children is rising at an alarming rate across both urban and rural areas reaching epidemic proportions. “With obesity-linked health risks such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease becoming more prevalent in younger populations, there is an urgent need to recognise this issue as a serious public health challenge. Despite the growing crisis, there is a significant gap in data collection regarding childhood obesity, especially in India,” Dr Ramraj said.
“Without proper data, the response remains fragmented, and preventive measures are not effectively implemented. Current health surveys often focus on malnutrition, overlooking the parallel crisis of over-nutrition,” he said.
Schools, healthcare centres, and government agencies must collaborate to track obesity trends, assess dietary habits, and evaluate physical activity levels among children. This will provide crucial insights into risk factors and help design targeted interventions, including school-based nutrition programmes, awareness campaigns, and policy changes to regulate the availability of unhealthy foods in local markets, Dr Ramraj added.
If left unchecked, childhood obesity could escalate into the next major public health crisis—similar to how non-communicable diseases (NCDs) have overtaken infectious diseases as the leading cause of death globally, he added.
Doctors believe that the long-term impact of rising obesity on public health systems could be devastating, mirroring the strain caused by pandemics. Unlike infectious diseases, obesity and its complications develop gradually, making it even more dangerous due to its silent yet persistent nature. Without urgent data-driven action, India could face a generation of youth struggling with chronic illnesses, placing an immense burden on families and healthcare infrastructure. It is imperative that obesity surveillance is prioritised now before it reaches unmanageable proportions, say doctors.