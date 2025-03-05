Karnataka kaleidoscope!

The legend of devi Pampa, a revered figure in the mythologies of Karnataka, is a tale both incomplete and elusive. While the significance of Karnataka’s Andal, as she is sometimes called in local folklore is widely acknowledged, the deeper story of devi Pampa, her cult and her influence over the region’s culture has faded with time. What remains, however, is the striking presence of the Tungabhadra river, known as Pampa here and the region’s historical reference as Pampakshetra in ancient records. Despite this, much of the mystery surrounding devi Pampa has been lost to the annals of history. It was, therefore, a pleasant surprise to discover the Pampa: Textiles of Karnataka symposium — an exhibition that celebrated the rich textile heritage of the state in the ancient city of Hampi.

This intriguing exhibition is part of an ongoing initiative by the Abheraj Baldota Foundation, an organisation committed to heritage conservation, artisan empowerment and socio-economic development. The foundation is affiliated with the Baldota Group, which has long been based in the region. Curated by Lavina Baldota, the custodian of the foundation and textile historian Mayank Mansingh Kaul, in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, Government of Karnataka and the Archaeological Survey of India, the exhibition brought together a diverse group of designers, weavers and textile revivalists to showcase the state’s unique and diverse textile traditions.

Lavina Baldota, a passionate advocate for Indian crafts and a revivalist for over two decades, has directed her efforts towards reviving and preserving the traditional textiles of Karnataka. Her meticulous work in supporting artisans, reviving ancient weaving techniques and documenting the textile heritage of the region formed the foundation of this exhibition. The event focused on celebrating the state’s rich regional tapestries, warps and wefts, showcasing everything from everyday textiles to the ceremonial and cultural garments of Karnataka.