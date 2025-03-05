Karnataka kaleidoscope!

The legend of devi Pampa, a revered figure in the mythologies of Karnataka, is a tale both incomplete and elusive. While the significance of Karnataka’s Andal, as she is sometimes called in local folklore is widely acknowledged, the deeper story of devi Pampa, her cult and her influence over the region’s culture has faded with time. What remains, however, is the striking presence of the Tungabhadra river, known as Pampa here and the region’s historical reference as Pampakshetra in ancient records. Despite this, much of the mystery surrounding devi Pampa has been lost to the annals of history. It was, therefore, a pleasant surprise to discover the Pampa: Textiles of Karnataka symposium — an exhibition that celebrated the rich textile heritage of the state in the ancient city of Hampi.
This intriguing exhibition is part of an ongoing initiative by the Abheraj Baldota Foundation, an organisation committed to heritage conservation, artisan empowerment and socio-economic development. The foundation is affiliated with the Baldota Group, which has long been based in the region. Curated by Lavina Baldota, the custodian of the foundation and textile historian Mayank Mansingh Kaul, in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, Government of Karnataka and the Archaeological Survey of India, the exhibition brought together a diverse group of designers, weavers and textile revivalists to showcase the state’s unique and diverse textile traditions.
Lavina Baldota, a passionate advocate for Indian crafts and a revivalist for over two decades, has directed her efforts towards reviving and preserving the traditional textiles of Karnataka. Her meticulous work in supporting artisans, reviving ancient weaving techniques and documenting the textile heritage of the region formed the foundation of this exhibition. The event focused on celebrating the state’s rich regional tapestries, warps and wefts, showcasing everything from everyday textiles to the ceremonial and cultural garments of Karnataka.
The exhibition at Mantapa Photo Exhibition Centre, Hampi Bazaar, is divided into several sections, each one highlighting a different facet of Karnataka’s textile legacy. The first section showcased the handwoven textiles that are integral to the daily lives of people in the state. The display also featured simple yet essential textiles, like the lungi worn by men and multi-purpose towels that are commonly used across Karnataka.
The second section delved into the intricate world of the sari, focusing on the diversity of women’s drapes across the state sourced from different regions, including Anekal, Lakkundi, Udupi, Hubli, Dharwad and Gajendragarh.
Following this, the exhibition moved on to showcase the khann, a distinct tradition of handwoven fabrics primarily used to create blouses worn with saris in southern Maharashtra and northern Karnataka. The section was followed by a celebration of the ilkal sari, renowned for its rich heritage and intricate weaving techniques. The display then shifted to the vibrant and colourful molkalmuru sari, renowned for its unique patterns and colours.
One of the exhibition’s highlights was the section dedicated to kasuti embroidery, a centuries-old tradition from Karnataka. The intricate and delicate stitches of kasuti were beautifully displayed, demonstrating the skill and patience required to create these exquisite designs. In addition to kasuti, the exhibition also featured embroidered garments from the Lambani community, including a beautiful langa (ghagra) created by renowned designer Gaurang Shah.
The exhibition concluded with a celebration of brocaded textiles and an impressive array of carpets, dhurries and kamblis (blankets/shawls) — both traditional and contemporary. A particularly notable display was the kaudi quilt, a unique and colourful textile from the African-
origin Siddi community. Though the exhibition was brimming with enough textile treasures to keep visitors engaged for hours, the sweltering summer heat in Hampi posed a challenge. Yet, the experience was undeniably worth it. The exhibition was hosted within a heritage building, just a short walk from the iconic Virupaksha temple, making it an ideal addition to any visit to Hampi. For those with a love for textiles or a keen interest in Karnataka’s cultural heritage, this exhibition is a must-visit, offering a fascinating glimpse into the state’s rich and diverse textile traditions.
Free entry. On till March 10, 10 am to 6 pm. At Mantapa Photo Exhibition Centre, Hampi Bazaar. Stay at Royal Orchid Central Kireeti, Hospet or at Evolve Back, Hampi