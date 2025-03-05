Teamlabs’ newest permanent exhibition to open in Abu Dhabi

In a world where art has long been defined by material permanence, teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi invites us to embrace a new paradigm — one where existence itself is fluid, shaped by the environment and the ephemeral forces that sustain it.

Opening on April 18 in the Saadiyat Cultural District, this ambitious, permanent exhibition dissolves the boundaries between artwork and atmosphere, immersing visitors in a world where light, air and water coalesce into something akin to life itself.

Having experienced teamLab's Singapore outpost — a mesmerising interplay of digital art, interactive installations and nature-inspired immersion — the prospect of visiting Abu Dhabi's Phenomena sounds exciting. Here, artworks do not exist in isolation; they are conjured by their surroundings, reliant on the delicate balance of the environment for their existence. They are neither fixed nor finite. They pulse, they shift, they evolve — much like life itself.

