Natural carbon sequestration in decline, accelerating climate change

VIZAG: A new study published in the journal Weather has revealed that the natural sequestration of carbon dioxide (CO2) by the Earth’s biosphere is declining, leading to a faster rise in atmospheric CO2 concentrations. The research, “Natural sequestration of carbon dioxide is in decline: climate change will accelerate,” highlights that sequestration rates peaked in 2008 and have been decreasing at a rate of 0.25% per year.

According to the findings, if the biosphere had maintained its CO2 absorption capacity from the 1960s, the current atmospheric CO2 increase of 2.5 parts per million (ppm) per year would have been limited to 1.9 ppm. This decline weakens the planet’s ability to offset emissions naturally, making climate change progress more rapidly than previously estimated. The study emphasises the urgent need to restore biodiversity and ecosystem health to counteract this trend.

Researchers analysed long-term data from the Keeling Curve, which tracks atmospheric CO2 levels at the Mauna Loa Observatory in Hawaii. The seasonal fluctuation in CO2 levels, primarily driven by plant growth in the Northern Hemisphere, was found to have decreased after peaking in 2008.