Street vendors are the low-hanging fruits in the battle against plastic

There appears to be a pitched battle raging across the country, with national and state-level missions, action plans, and task forces conducting raids, confiscating banned goods and imposing penalties. Maharashtra alone raided more than 15,000 shops from June 2024 to January 2025, recovering more than Rs 26 lakh as penalties.

The contraband — single use plastics (SUP); the clarion call — delivered by the prime minister; the targets — small retailers, such as street vendors and kirana stores. And the results — either largely ineffective or a complete fiasco. These moves amount to nothing more than knee-jerk reactions emanating from a deeply fractured, unequal, and flawed policy landscape.

Sadly, India’s SUP ban in 2022, though glorified, only banned 19 items amounting to just 2-3% of the total plastic waste generated in the country. Plastic sachets used for storing, packing or selling gutka, tobacco and pan masala were banned. But sachets for everything else — ketchup, shampoo, creams, detergents, biscuits, chips, chocolates — continue unabated. MNCs were given years to “voluntarily” shift to “sustainable” alternatives, but the crackdown on small retailers and street vendors was immediate.

The ban vilified street vendors and small players. But it conveniently missed the real villains: the producers and users of plastic – petrochemicals companies, plastic producers, and FMCG companies – who choose to make plastic polymers and use plastic packaging.