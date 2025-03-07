Tamil Nadu’s mangroves store 8.73 lakh tonnes of carbon stock

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s mangrove forests collectively store 8.73 lakh tonnes of carbon stock, making them a crucial asset in combating climate change through carbon sequestration. According to a recent study by the Centre for Climate Change and Disaster Management (CCCDM) at Anna University, submitted to the Tamil Nadu Biodiversity Conservation and Greening Project for Climate Change Response (TBGPCCR), the state’s mangrove cover expanded from 4,500 hectares in 2021 to 9,039 hectares in 2024. This increase has been driven by both natural regeneration and afforestation efforts. New plantations account for 40.1% of the total mangrove cover established over the past decade.

The study used advanced techniques like remote sensing and field measurements to map mangrove areas and calculate their carbon storage capacity across 13 coastal districts. Thiruvarur leads with 2,142 hectares, followed closely by Thanjavur at 2,063 hectares, together making up nearly half of the state’s mangrove area. Cuddalore (1,117 hectares), Nagapattinam (1,021 hectares), and Ramanathapuram (712 hectares) also contribute significantly, while smaller patches exist in places like Chengalpattu (11 hectares) and Kanniyakumari (32 hectares).

When it comes to carbon storage, Cuddalore stands out, locking away 249 tonnes of carbon per hectare, thanks to dense tree cover and rich soils. Thiruvarur follows with 145 tonnes per hectare, and Thanjavur stores 77.5 tons per hectare. These figures come from detailed calculations of above-ground and below-ground biomass, using an equation that factors in tree diameter, height, and wood density, combined with soil carbon measurements. Smaller or less dense mangrove areas, like Villupuram (2.59 tonnes per hectare) and Tiruvallur (13.1 tonnes per hectare), store less carbon, often due to lower tree numbers or invasive species like Prosopis juliflora. Nagapattinam and Ramanathapuram hold 39 and 65.1 tonnes per hectare, respectively, showing moderate but meaningful contributions.