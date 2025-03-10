Age increases risk of prostate ailments

Age is the most significant risk factor for prostate cancer, with the majority of cases occurring in men over 50, particularly after 65. The risk increases if there is family history of prostate cancer, especially if a close relative was diagnosed before 60, says Dr Jaspreet S Sandhu, urologic surgeon at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, in an interview with Affan Abdul Kadar. Edited excerpts:

What factors can affect prostate health?

Prostate health can be influenced by several factors, some of which are beyond our control, such as age and genetics. Age is the most significant risk factor, with the majority of prostate cancer cases occurring in men over 50, particularly after 65. A family history of prostate cancer, especially if a close relative was diagnosed before 60, increases your risk. Ethnicity also plays a role, as African American men are more likely to develop prostate cancer and have more advanced stages when diagnosed. Unlike prostate cancer, benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) presents with symptoms like frequent urination or inability to urinate. BPH is a disease of aging with roughly 50% of men above the age of 50 having some element of BPH. It's important to talk to your doctor about your individual risk factors.

What is the role of one's lifestyle in triggering prostate cancer?

As for lifestyle's role in prostate cancer and BPH, while it's not the sole cause, it can impact your risk. A healthy lifestyle, including maintaining a healthy weight, exercising regularly, and eating a balanced diet, may lower the risk. Diets rich in plant-based foods and low in red and processed meats are encouraged. Obesity, though not directly linked to an increased risk of prostate cancer, has been associated with more aggressive forms of the disease. Exercise can actually benefit those that are being treated for prostate cancer. Smoking doesn't appear to directly cause prostate cancer, but it can also worsen health outcomes related to cancer. A healthy lifestyle can make a meaningful difference in overall prostate health. Finally, anabolic steroids such as those used by bodybuilders and exogenous testosterone may play a role in initiation or progression of prostate cancer.