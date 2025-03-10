Could there be a cure for cancer in mushrooms of Bengal forest?

Mushrooms found in the forests of Bankura and Birbhum in West Bengal could become a game-changer in cancer treatment. According to an article published in the science journal Nature, ‘kurkure chhatu’ (astraeus asiaticus), a wild edible mushroom commonly found in these regions, contains powerful bioactive compounds that can kill cancer cells while sparing the healthy ones. Researchers at the cancer research unit at the PG department of Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary College, Kolkata, say they have discovered potent anticancer and antioxidant properties in astraeus asiaticus. They found that extracts from the mushroom, which has been traditionally consumed by locals for its unique taste, can significantly destroy cancer cells, particularly in cases of cervical, breast, and lung cancers and prevent the growth of cancerous tumours leaving normal cells unharmed.

“This mushroom extract showed remarkable selectivity, attacking only cancerous cells unlike conventional chemotherapy, which often damages healthy cells alongside malignant ones. This discovery opens up new possibilities for developing safer and more effective cancer drugs using natural compounds. Initial laboratory test results are promising, and further clinical trials could pave the way for pharmaceutical applications," said scientist Swapan Kumar Ghosh, the lead author of the study.

What the study suggests

The research article Mycochemistry, antioxidant, anticancer activity, and molecular docking of compounds of F12 of ethyl acetate extract of Astraeus asiaticus with BcL2 and Caspase 3 revealed that the mushrooms collected from Beliatore, Joypur, and Gangajal-ghati forest areas in Bankura contained a significant amount of total phenols, flavonoids, and ascorbic acids. The researchers found different functional groups in the extract with different characteristic peak values.