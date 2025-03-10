Could there be a cure for cancer in mushrooms of Bengal forest?

Mushrooms found in the forests of Bankura and Birbhum in West Bengal could become a game-changer in cancer treatment. According to an article published in the science journal Nature, ‘kurkure chhatu’ (astraeus asiaticus), a wild edible mushroom commonly found in these regions, contains powerful bioactive compounds that can kill cancer cells while sparing the healthy ones. Researchers at the cancer research unit at the PG department of Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary College, Kolkata, say they have discovered potent anticancer and antioxidant properties in astraeus asiaticus. They found that extracts from the mushroom, which has been traditionally consumed by locals for its unique taste, can significantly destroy cancer cells, particularly in cases of cervical, breast, and lung cancers and prevent the growth of cancerous tumours leaving normal cells unharmed.
“This mushroom extract showed remarkable selectivity, attacking only cancerous cells unlike conventional chemotherapy, which often damages healthy cells alongside malignant ones. This discovery opens up new possibilities for developing safer and more effective cancer drugs using natural compounds. Initial laboratory test results are promising, and further clinical trials could pave the way for pharmaceutical applications," said scientist Swapan Kumar Ghosh, the lead author of the study.
What the study suggests
The research article Mycochemistry, antioxidant, anticancer activity, and molecular docking of compounds of F12 of ethyl acetate extract of Astraeus asiaticus with BcL2 and Caspase 3 revealed that the mushrooms collected from Beliatore, Joypur, and Gangajal-ghati forest areas in Bankura contained a significant amount of total phenols, flavonoids, and ascorbic acids. The researchers found different functional groups in the extract with different characteristic peak values.
A fraction of the mushroom extract labelled F12, which is a mixture of six bioactive compounds, was found to have anticancer and antioxidant properties. It demonstrated the greatest radical scavenging activity against cervical, lung, and breast cancer cell lines in laboratory studies.
After 24 hour of treatment, F12 reduced the cancer cell growth by around 90%, triggering apoptosis (programmed cell death) in the HeLa (a cell line found in case of cervical cancer), MCF-7 (breast), and A549 (lung) cancer cell lines. The extract worked wonders by up-regulating pro-apoptotic proteins (Caspase 3, Caspase 9, and P53) while down-regulating BcL2, a key protein that helps cancer cells survive.
“Molecular docking was conducted to find out the binding affinity, stability, and drug-likeness properties of these compounds. It was discovered that the F12 fraction of astraeus asiaticus extract containing six bioactive compounds was a promising antioxidant and anticancer agent and the use of this fraction in cancer treatment will be crucial for future drug development,” the study stated.
As per a recent study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), three in every five people in India die of cancer following diagnosis and women bear a 'disproportionate burden' compared to men. An analysis of global cancer data estimates that the incidence to mortality ratio in the US was found to be about one in four, while in China it was one in two. The ICMR study found that India ranked third in cancer incidence.
A natural cancer fighter
Although West Bengal ranks third in cancer prevalence, with over one lakh new cancer cases each year, some areas surrounding the forest areas in Bankura and Birbhum report little or no cancer cases, and this enthused Ghosh. After years-long research, his team found that these mushrooms could be the natural healer. They are now working on isolating and synthesising the key compounds in astraeus asiaticus for potential pharmaceutical use. Clinical trials and drug development efforts will determine how soon this discovery can be translated into real-world treatments.
Experts believe this edible mushroom could inspire the development of next-generation cancer therapies that are less toxic and more targeted. “Given the increasing demand for targeted and less toxic cancer therapies, this new study suggests that Astraeus asiaticus could be valuable for developing natural anticancer drugs,” Dr Raka Hota, haemato oncopathologist and lab director at Bagchi Sri Shankara Cancer Centre and Research Institute, Bhubaneswar, said.
“The researchers have found that the mushroom extract activates the apoptotic pathway to destroy the cancerous cells and simultaneously enhances the expression of anti-tumorous genes. However, further research, including human trials, is required to validate its clinical efficacy. If further validated, this discovery could offer a cost-effective and natural alternative to conventional cancer treatments,” Dr Hota added.
Mushroom as medicine
Mushroom, a staple in diets around the world, have been historically viewed as part of human society owing to its medicinal and food values. A previous study by Pennsylvania State University suggested that consuming just two mushrooms a day (approximately 18g) could reduce the risk of cancer by 45%.For over three decades, medicinal mushrooms have been integrated into standard cancer treatments in Japan and China. There are several types of mushrooms that are used as traditional medicines in Asia. Some mushrooms have also exhibited antibacterial, antifungal, antiviral, antiparasitic, antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, antidiabetic, and anticoagulant activities. Certain compounds, such as beta-glucans found in turkey tail mushrooms, are believed to boost immune responses against cancer cells.
Dr Sachin Sekhar Biswal, senior medical oncologist at Manipal Hospitals, said cancer is known to be caused by dysregulation in cell cycle signalling and programmed cell death pathways which is why a lot of research is going on to tweak the pathways to prevent carcinogenesis. “Utilising naturally occurring chemicals or foods and supplements in preventing cancer is not new. However, the recent study involving astraeus asiaticus shows a promising compound with anti-cancer activity in pre-clinical studies. The compound F12 has shown a broad spectrum of activity against various cancer cells. But the clinical study is yet to be done. It will provide more evidence on its application in various cancer types,” he added.