Diabetic patients must undergo eye screening regularly

Usha (name changed), 62, was experiencing sudden and painless loss of vision in the right eye for one day when she turned up at the out-patient department. On examination, vitreous haemorrhage, bleeding inside the vitreous - the space in the eye filled with a gel-like fluid, was noted in the right eye, leading to the sudden loss of vision. “Upon examination, we came to know that she is a known case of type-2 diabetes for the past 15 years. The patient has been on medication, but her blood sugar levels were not well-controlled. After completing the examination, it was concluded that the vitreous haemorrhage in the right eye was a complication of her long-standing, uncontrolled blood sugar levels,” said Dr Rahul P Vijayakumar, specialist in ophthalmology at Aster Medcity, Kochi.

The patient was also presented with severe diabetic retinal changes, including proliferative diabetic retinopathy in the left eye. However, the patient denied ever having been screened for eye changes. “She was aware that diabetes could affect the eyes but had never sought to check for it. Further examination revealed a significant reduction in vision in the left eye as well,” he added.

The right eye was managed surgically, and the retina of both eyes was treated with a laser. The left eye also showed significant diabetic macular oedema, for which intravitreal injections were administered. As a result, a significant amount of her vision was salvaged. According to Dr Rahul, the number of people who are affected by eye diseases following uncontrolled diabetes is high.

“In people with diabetes, who often go blind from diabetic retinopathy, there is a higher chance of developing glaucoma and vascular blocks. Also, diabetic people may experience cataracts 10 years earlier than usual. So controlling diabetes and conducting eye screening can help the patients in multiple ways,” said Dr Gopal S Pillai, clinical professor and head of department of ophthalmology at Amrita Hospital, Kochi. He added that it can also cause a sudden loss of vision due to reduced blood flow to the optic nerves of the eyes.Usha (name changed), 62, was experiencing sudden and painless loss of vision in the right eye for one day when she turned up at the out-patient department. On examination, vitreous haemorrhage, bleeding inside the vitreous - the space in the eye filled with a gel-like fluid, was noted in the right eye, leading to the sudden loss of vision. “Upon examination, we came to know that she is a known case of type-2 diabetes for the past 15 years. The patient has been on medication, but her blood sugar levels were not well-controlled. After completing the examination, it was concluded that the vitreous haemorrhage in the right eye was a complication of her long-standing, uncontrolled blood sugar levels,” said Dr Rahul P Vijayakumar, specialist in ophthalmology at Aster Medcity, Kochi.

The patient was also presented with severe diabetic retinal changes, including proliferative diabetic retinopathy in the left eye. However, the patient denied ever having been screened for eye changes. “She was aware that diabetes could affect the eyes but had never sought to check for it. Further examination revealed a significant reduction in vision in the left eye as well,” he added.