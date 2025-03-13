Google unveils Gemini Robotics and Gemini Robotics ER for smarter AI-powered robots

Google has launched two new AI models—Gemini Robotics and Gemini Robotics ER—designed to help robots think, move, and interact like humans. According to Google, for AI to be truly useful in the real world, it must have ‘embodied reasoning’ — the ability to understand, react, and take action safely in its environment, just like humans do.

What is Gemini Robotics?

Gemini Robotics is an advanced AI model that integrates vision, language, and action, enabling robots to understand commands, interact with objects, and perform tasks. Built on Gemini 2.0, it introduces physical actions as a new output, allowing robots to move and respond to their surroundings. This model focuses on three key capabilities: adaptability, interaction, and precision. It enables robots to adjust to new situations, engage naturally with people, and complete delicate tasks, such as folding paper or opening a bottle cap.

Gemini Robotics can also process natural language instructions in real time, meaning it can monitor its surroundings, detect changes, and modify its actions accordingly. This makes it particularly useful in homes, workplaces, and industrial settings.