AI-powered robotics & automation set to transform industries: NVIDIA GTC

From Physical AI (that understands the physical world), the rise of agentic AI to Cosmos world foundation models, NVIDIA GTC AI Conference, being held from March 17-21 in San Jose, CA, covered almost every new wave in the AI ecosystem.

At the annual conference, NVIDIA also revealed that a family of chips that will be shipped in the second half of this year—Blackwell Ultra—as well as Vera Rubin, the next-gen graphics processing unit, will launch in 2026.

NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang in his keynote address pointed out that AI-powered robotics and automation are set to transform manufacturing, logistics, healthcare and other industries.

“AI has made extraordinary progress. It has only been 10 years now that we’ve been talking about AI ... It started with perception AI computer vision, speech recognition and then generative AI. The last 5 years we’ve largely focused on generative AI, teaching an AI how to translate from one modality to another modality, text to image, image to text, text to video,” he said.

According to him, generative AI has fundamentally changed how computing is done. From a retrieval computing model, we now have a generative computing model, whereas almost everything that we did in the past was about creating content in advance, storing multiple versions of it and fetching whatever version we think is appropriate at the moment of use.