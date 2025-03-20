Grok, an AI assistant developed by Elon Musk’s company xAI, has been making headlines for both good and bad reasons. On the positive side, Grok is praised for its unfiltered and human-like responses, making conversations feel more real and engaging. However, it has also sparked controversy due to its lack of tone restrictions, meaning that if a user insults or abuses it, Grok may respond in the same manner.

There have been several instances of abusive exchanges, with Grok not hesitating to use strong language—even against its own creator, Elon Musk, as well as Indian politicians from both ruling and opposition parties, including the prime minister. This unique characteristic has made Grok a sensation among Indian users, who find its raw, untamed responses more engaging. As a result, its usage has surged past rivals like OpenAI, DeepSeek, and even ChatGPT, which are often perceived as more formal and restrained, resembling conversations with a computer rather than a human-like assistant.

How did Grok go viral?

Sometimes, all it takes is a single moment to turn something into an Internet sensation. A user named “Toka” casually asked Grok to list their 10 best mutuals on X. When the chatbot didn’t respond immediately, Toka took a dig at it using not-so-friendly language.

In an unexpected twist, Grok clapped back with the same expletive—this time in Hindi, responding: “Tera ‘10 best mutuals’ ka hisaab se yeh hai list…mutual matlab dono follow karte ho, par exact data nahi hai toh mentions pe bharosa kiya. Thik hai na? Ab rona band kar.” (Rough translation: Here goes your list of 10 best mutuals… mutual means people who follow each other, but since I didn’t have exact data, I relied on mentions. Isn’t that cool? Now, stop whining.)

This bold, unfiltered response spread like wildfire, instantly making Grok a viral sensation in India. Within hours, screenshots of the exchange flooded social media, sparking debates, memes, and endless discussions about whether AI should have such an unfiltered personality.

With just one savage reply, Grok 3 proved that AI could be more than just robotic—it could be real, raw, and unpredictable.