Kerala to launch India’s first literary tourism circuit

Kerala, often hailed as ‘God’s Own Country,’ is set to introduce India’s first-ever literary tourism circuit, offering literature enthusiasts a rare opportunity to walk in the footsteps of the state’s most revered writers.

This groundbreaking initiative, spearheaded by Kerala Tourism, aims to celebrate the lives and works of iconic Malayalam authors by transforming their birthplaces, memorials and residences into must-visit cultural landmarks.

The Malabar Literary Tourism Circuit, now in its final stages of completion, will connect key cultural sites across Kozhikode, Malappuram and Palakkad. These regions have long served as the heartland of Malayalam literature, fostering some of India’s most influential literary voices. The initiative gains further significance in light of Kozhikode’s recent recognition as a UNESCO City of Literature, cementing its place as a global literary hub. Among the circuit’s highlights is the Thunchathu Ezhuthachan Museum in Tirur, dedicated to the father of Malayalam literature. In Kozhikode, visitors can pay homage to SK Pottekkatt, the celebrated travelogue writer and Akitham Achuthan Namboodiri, a revered poet whose works have shaped Kerala’s literary landscape.

A more recent addition is a tribute to MT Vasudevan Nair, the legendary novelist and filmmaker who passed away in December 2024. Vaikom Muhammad Basheer Memorial in Beypore, Kozhikode — known as the ‘Beypore Sultan,’ Basheer’s former residence, surrounded by trees he planted himself, will offer visitors a glimpse into his personal world. Palakkad’s Thasarak village will host the OV Vijayan Memorial, honouring the author of Khasakkinte Itihasam (The Legends of Khasak, 1969), a seminal work in modern Malayalam literature.

Set for a mid-year launch, Kerala’s literary tourism circuit is expected to attract book lovers, history buffs and cultural travellers alike. With the Kerala Literature Festival (KLF) drawing international attention each year, the circuit is poised to become a major attraction for both local and international travellers.