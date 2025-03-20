One in three devices sold globally are GenAI-capable smartphones, says report

One in three devices sold globally are GenAI-capable smartphones according to a report by Counterpoint Research. The report also predicts that the number of GenAI-capable smartphones—devices capable of running Generative Artificial Intelligence models like ChatGPT and Gemini—will surpass 400 million units by 2025. This marks a significant increase from 2024, when roughly one in five smartphones featured GenAI capabilities.

Initially found in premium models, GenAI capabilities—enabling features such as advanced image processing, real-time language translation, and AI-powered content creation—are expected to reach the mid-range segment by 2025. The rapid integration of GenAI into smartphones is being driven by advancements in chipsets and the rise of more efficient and competitive lightweight large language models (LLMs).

GenAI dominates the smartphone market

Throughout 2024, smartphone brands positioned GenAI as a key differentiator, a trend likely to continue in 2025. However, consumer adoption of GenAI use cases remains limited, as they have not yet generated significant enthusiasm or offered daily utility. As a result, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are actively searching for breakthrough GenAI use cases that clearly benefit users and encourage upgrades beyond incremental hardware improvements.