Set in stone!

Nestled in the heart of Rajasthan, Kishangarh is known for its rich history in marble craftsmanship. Recently, we had the privilege of attending an extraordinary event at the Stonex Experience Centre, where the unveiling of the Pantheon Stone — an exclusive type of marble — captured the attention of art aficionados and sculptors alike. This ongoing exhibition showcases the innovative works of 10 of India’s most celebrated contemporary sculptors, each transforming this exquisite stone into masterpieces. If you’re planning a visit to Rajasthan — whether to Jaipur, Ajmer or Kishangarh — this exhibition should undoubtedly be on your itinerary, especially if you have an appreciation for art and craftsmanship. Here’s a glimpse of some of the captivating pieces on display, each of which is bound to leave you in awe.

Chandrasekar Koteshwar

Drawing inspiration from the majestic entrance porches of ancient South Indian temples, Koteshwar’s sculpture in Italian marble evokes the ornate stairs that traditionally lead into sacred spaces. A large, amorphous object, swathed in cloth, occupies much of the steps, symbolising an obstacle to the climber.

Harsha Durugadda

Durugadda’s sculptures often explore abstract shapes that mimic the undulating formations of caves and canyons shaped by the passage of millennia. In this piece, he has chosen heavily textured marble to emulate the fluidity of natural forms, suggesting the growth patterns of plants or the intricate movement of geological layers.

Gigi Scaria

Gigi Scaria’s work in Cappadocian marble — sourced from Turkey — channels the surreal landscapes and cliffside dwellings of the region. His sculpture depicts a series of steps that, at first glance, appear to lead towards the heavens. However, it quickly becomes clear that the path is entirely unreachable, with no human able to ascend.

Harmeet Rattan

In his work, Harmeet Rattan blends tradition with modernity, creating a striking tower from Greek marble. Drawing inspiration from the iconic structures of ancient Greece, he merges three different architectural forms into a single unified structure. This fusion is a powerful metaphor for the dream of home ownership in the context of the growing middle class.

Magesh R

Known for his evocative paintings of horses, Magesh R’s sculpture, The Monarch, mirrors the regality of the grey-white Lippizaner stallions of Vienna’s Spanish Riding School. Crafted from Turkish marble, the sculpture captures the majesty and power of equestrian animals, symbolising freedom and grace.