Wish to explore Japan for free? This new offer will help!

Japan, a country where ancient traditions meet futuristic innovation, is now offering an irresistible offer for international travellers. Japan Airlines (JAL) has announced a new promotion that grants free domestic flights to visitors from select countries, making it easier to explore the Asian nation beyond Tokyo’s neon-lit skyline and historic shrines.

With Japan experiencing a surge in tourism, surpassing its pre-pandemic peak of 31.88 million visitors in 2019, the government is eager to ease tourism in major cities like Tokyo, Kyoto and Osaka. One solution? Encouraging travellers to venture into lesser-explored regions. JAL’s free domestic flight initiative is a strategic move to distribute tourists across the country’s 64 domestic airports while offering them a more immersive experience of Japan’s diverse landscapes and cultural gems.

The programme is open to visitors from the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, Mexico, China, Taiwan and India. Travellers must book their international round trip and domestic flight on the same reservation through JAL’s website. The promotion includes checked luggage, with two free bags in economy and premium economy and three in business and first class.

From the snow-laden slopes of Niseko to the historic streets of Kanazawa, the free domestic flights allow travellers to experience Japan’s varied landscapes. Here are some must-visit destinations like Kyoto (the country’s former capital is home to the stunning Kinkaku-ji Golden Pavilion and Fushimi Inari Shrine’s famous Torii gates); Hokkaido (this northernmost island is renowned for its dreamy winter scenery, hot springs and fresh seafood); Okinawa (a tropical paradise with turquoise waters and a distinct culture influenced by its Ryukyuan heritage); and Shikoku (least-visited of Japan’s main islands, featuring ancient pilgrimage trails, hidden hot springs and dramatic coastlines).

Travellers from the United States, Canada, Mexico and China who opt for a stopover in their first Japanese airport for more than 24 hours will need to pay a $100 stopover fee. However, visitors from other eligible countries can enjoy the free flights without additional charges. With Japan setting an ambitious goal of welcoming 60 million tourists by 2030, this initiative not only makes travel more affordable but also promotes responsibility.