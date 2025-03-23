Glaciers in many regions won’t survive the 21st century: UN report

"This is not just about melting ice; it's about the survival of communities that depend on these glaciers for their water supply," said Celeste Saulo, Secretary-General of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

The HKH region spans eight countries — Afghanistan, Pakistan, India, Nepal, Bhutan, China, Bangladesh, and Myanmar. These glaciers serve as critical freshwater sources for some of the most densely populated areas on the planet. As they shrink, the impacts are cascading — initially leading to floods and landslides, followed by long-term water scarcity that threatens food security and livelihoods. "Millions of people, especially in rural farming communities, will struggle to access clean water if these trends continue," warned Prof Michael Zemp, Director of the World Glacier Monitoring Service (WGMS).

Glacial lakes are formed as glaciers retreat, with natural moraine walls acting as unstable dams. If these walls collapse, devastating floods can occur. The UN report notes that the HKH and other mountain regions, including the Hengduan, Tien Shan, and Qilian mountains, lost ice 65% faster in the past decade than in the previous one. "The HKH glaciers are melting faster than the global average. This is a crisis for water security in Asia and beyond," said Abou Amani, Director of Water Sciences at UNESCO. Despite the region housing more than 50,000 glaciers, only 28 are actively monitored.