Modern warfare structures and directions

NEW DELHI: “From time to time the superstructure of tactics has to be altered or wholly torn down; but the old foundations of strategy so far remain, as though laid upon a rock.” -- Alfred Thayer Mahan

The rapid infusion of technology into warfare is not only enhancing the performance of arms and equipment but also stimulating the consequent changes in induction, tactics and deployments. In India, a lot of tweaking is taking place in the Army, Navy and Air Force, many of them initiated by the Head Quarter Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS).

The direction is towards synergy and integration so as to eventually align with the higher defence management structures. The country’s war waging structure/machinery is being moulded to make it suitable for technologically driven modern warfare.

A Future Analysis & Operations Group (FAOG) has been created under the HQ IDS, which works as a nodal organisation for jointmanship in the Ministry of Defence where the integration of policy, doctrine, war fighting and procurement is work in progress.

A Standing Committee on Defence on the ‘Demands for Grants of the Ministry of Defence for 2025-26, in its Seventh Report (18th Lok Sabha) first revealed the formation of FAOG. The panel agreed that the defence modernisation budget cannot be predicted to a large extent, and underscored the need for intensive study and knowledge of emerging trends in technology that will have an impact on the art of warfare. Three such emerging sectors shared by the ministry with the panel are robotics automation, velocity (which uses hypersonic drones, etc.) and intelligence warfare (includes artificial intelligence, data analytics and machine learning).