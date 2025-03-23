Olive Ridley hatchlings need safe shores, not selfies

Speaking to this newspaper, Visakhapatnam District Forest Officer Srivani stated, "There is no issue with public participation in these events, as it helps spread awareness. However, some individuals took undue advantage by handling the hatchlings, which is not acceptable. We will ensure stricter guidelines in future releases. We will also set up a guidelines board at the hatcheries for the public to read when they visit." Visakhapatnam Range Conservator of Forests B M Diwan Mydeen assured that standard protocol would be strictly implemented to prevent further interference during hatchling releases.

Experts emphasise that any handling of hatchlings must be strictly avoided. “The tender turtles, when hatched, are in a frenzy to reach the sea," said Dr R Suresh Kumar, scientist from the Wildlife Institute of India. "Any handling can stress and disorient them. Besides, they have a yolk sac that provides energy for their initial journey. Improper handling can deplete this resource," he explained.

Dr Suresh suggested that structured events should be hosted to educate the public while minimising disturbance. "Instead of daily releases with uncontrolled crowds, a monthly event with clear guidelines can provide an educational experience without compromising the turtles' safety," he said.

The desire to be involved is not inherently negative; it reflects care. However, a lack of understanding about proper procedures can lead to unintended harm. Social media content creators, while aiming to raise awareness, must also adhere to responsible practices. Similarly, the general public's eagerness to witness the hatchlings' release should be guided by respect and caution. Officials must take equal responsibility by installing signboards outlining the do’s and don’ts to ensure proper hatchling release practices.

“Of course, people may find it fascinating to touch and hold, but it is essential to regulate such interactions. What the hatchlings need is space, not selfies. We all want to see these magnificent creatures thrive, but we must understand that our actions have consequences,” he added.