Olive Ridley hatchlings need safe shores, not selfies

The sight of tiny olive ridley turtle hatchlings making their way to the vast ocean is a truly captivating experience. People naturally want to witness and even interact with these vulnerable creatures. However, this desire for interaction, if not guided by knowledge and care, can inadvertently harm these delicate creatures.
This season, Andhra Pradesh's coastlines have seen a mix of challenges and hope for the olive ridley turtles. Despite a significant number of turtle deaths reported earlier in the season, these resilient creatures have continued to come ashore to lay their eggs. As hatchlings emerge, the need for careful handling and proper release protocols has become paramount.
In Visakhapatnam, the forest department has set up four hatcheries to facilitate the safe release of hatchlings into the sea. However, recent incidents at Sagar Nagar hatchery highlighted the need for stricter regulations. Videos that circulated on environmental groups showed large crowds gathering too close to the release area. Many individuals, including children and elders alike, picked up the hatchlings for photographs and to get a closer view, unaware that such handling could disorient the turtles. Some hatchlings were even caught in the crowd as waves washed them back to shore, leading to further interference.
Speaking to this newspaper, Visakhapatnam District Forest Officer Srivani stated, "There is no issue with public participation in these events, as it helps spread awareness. However, some individuals took undue advantage by handling the hatchlings, which is not acceptable. We will ensure stricter guidelines in future releases. We will also set up a guidelines board at the hatcheries for the public to read when they visit." Visakhapatnam Range Conservator of Forests B M Diwan Mydeen assured that standard protocol would be strictly implemented to prevent further interference during hatchling releases.
Experts emphasise that any handling of hatchlings must be strictly avoided. “The tender turtles, when hatched, are in a frenzy to reach the sea," said Dr R Suresh Kumar, scientist from the Wildlife Institute of India. "Any handling can stress and disorient them. Besides, they have a yolk sac that provides energy for their initial journey. Improper handling can deplete this resource," he explained.
Dr Suresh suggested that structured events should be hosted to educate the public while minimising disturbance. "Instead of daily releases with uncontrolled crowds, a monthly event with clear guidelines can provide an educational experience without compromising the turtles' safety," he said.
The desire to be involved is not inherently negative; it reflects care. However, a lack of understanding about proper procedures can lead to unintended harm. Social media content creators, while aiming to raise awareness, must also adhere to responsible practices. Similarly, the general public's eagerness to witness the hatchlings' release should be guided by respect and caution. Officials must take equal responsibility by installing signboards outlining the do’s and don’ts to ensure proper hatchling release practices.
“Of course, people may find it fascinating to touch and hold, but it is essential to regulate such interactions. What the hatchlings need is space, not selfies. We all want to see these magnificent creatures thrive, but we must understand that our actions have consequences,” he added.