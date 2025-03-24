‘Extrapulmonary TB of brain, spine on the rise; children more vulnerable’

Tuberculosis, an infectious disease caused by bacteria, that most often affects the lungs, is popping its ugly head again in India, with 2024 seeing a rapid growth in the number of cases, touching 26 lakh, the highest ever recorded in the country. Preventing TB requires a combination of personal and public health measures, points out Dr Aakashneel Bhattacharya, consultant, Infectious Diseases, Paras Health in Gurugram in an interview with Ashish Srivastava. Edited excerpts:

What is the current trend in TB cases in India?

We have reported a 10% rise in pulmonary and other tuberculosis (TB) cases, which is a significant concern. Over the past year, our hospital has seen an increase in newly diagnosed pulmonary TB cases. TB remains a major public health challenge in India, and this surge reflects national trends. According to the latest data, India’s National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP) recorded 26.07 lakh TB cases in 2024 — the highest ever reported. While India has made progress in controlling TB, with incidence rates dropping by 17.7% since 2015 and TB-related deaths decreasing by 21.4%, the recent spike highlights the need for continued vigilance.

What are the key factors driving this increase in cases despite intensified efforts to eliminate TB?

One major factor is the transition from the Revised National Tuberculosis Control Programme (RNTCP) to the National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP). The new programme emphasises aggressive case detection through targeted testing in high-risk populations, leading to more diagnosed and reported cases. Another critical factor is the lingering impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. Many patients received steroid treatments during the pandemic, which suppressed their immune systems and triggered the reactivation of dormant TB.

Beyond pulmonary TB, what is the current situation of extrapulmonary TB cases?

While pulmonary TB, which affects the lungs, remains the most commonly diagnosed form, cases of extrapulmonary TB — affecting organs such as the kidneys, bones, and brain — are also on the rise. Our hospital has recorded a 34% increase in spinal TB and a 9% rise in brain TB cases. These forms of TB can be more challenging to diagnose and treat, making early detection crucial.