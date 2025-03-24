Spine of the matter

A 13-year-old school student, Rishab (name changed), had to seek immediate treatment when one day he suddenly developed lower back pain accompanied by shooting pain in both his lower limbs. He even found it difficult to walk. The Delhi student, who was brilliant in his studies and rarely missed school, had to halt his studies.

After a detailed evaluation, he was diagnosed with a genetic condition that leads to narrowing of the canal of the spinal cord. With the help of intraoperative CT and neuromonitoring, surgery was carried out at the Indian Spinal Injuries Centre, Vasant Kunj, Delhi, which helped him walk again.

Today, the boy is recovering and, hopefully, will soon pick up where he left off.

Similarly, 40-year-old Anil Kumar (name changed), who was a carpenter in Bengaluru, suddenly suffered from severe pain in the back and left leg. He had mistakenly lifted a weighty object without taking proper precautions.

The MRI showed a large extruded disc which had come out of its usual place and was severely compressing the left-sided nerve root. As he was scared of surgery, his friends and family took him for multiple alternative treatments. But there was no relief.

Finally, when he could not take the severe unbearable pain, and was unable to sit for more than five minutes and suffered from weakness in his legs, he underwent a minimally invasive microdiscectomy - a minimally invasive spinal surgery removes part of a herniated disc in the lower back. The pain subsided immediately, and he was able to walk comfortably.

Both the Delhi schoolboy and the 40-year-old man suffered from spine-related problems, which, according to experts, are becoming very common in India.

Highlighting the notable increase in spine-related problems among the Indian population, Dr Deepak Joshi, director, Sports Injury Centre, Vardhman Mahavir Medical College (VMMC), and Safdarjung Hospital, Delhi, said approximately 60% of Indians may experience significant spine-related issues at some point in their lives.

“Studies indicate that lower back pain (LBP) has a prevalence rate of 48%,” he said.

According to the World Health Organisation, in 2020, lower back pain affected 619 million people globally, and it is estimated that the number of cases will increase to 843 million by 2050, mainly driven by population expansion and ageing.

LBP is the single leading cause of disability worldwide and the condition for which the most significant number of people may benefit from rehabilitation. It can be experienced at any age, and most people experience LBP at least once.

According to Dr Vikas Tandon, director and chief of Spine Services at the Indian Spinal Injuries Centre, Vasant Kunj, who treated the Delhi schoolboy, spine health is often overlooked in India.

“We often hear about the importance of physical health, but one of the most overlooked areas is spine health. Your spine plays a crucial role in your overall well-being, supporting your head, allowing movement, and protecting the delicate spinal cord that sends signals to the rest of your body.”

“Your spine is much more than just a structure that holds you upright - it’s the foundation of your mobility and overall function,” he stressed.