Gargantuan Globes

Scientists estimate there are ~1 septillion (1 followed by 24 zeros) planets in the observable universe. This figure is based on current research, which constantly expands with new discoveries. These celestial bodies are found across billions of galaxies, with most orbiting their own star systems, while some are also classified as rogue planets – interstellar objects of planetary mass which are not gravitationally bound to any star.

The Solar System is dominated by two planets – Jupiter and Saturn – whose imposing appearance has captivated stargazers ever since they could be viewed from Earth. If even dwarf planet Pluto was counted, Jupiter would literally find itself in the centre of all the planets put together, and accordingly, it holds much significance in the workings of the Solar System. A singular important similarity between Jupiter and Saturn is their planetary categorisation – Gas giants. Gas giants are a distinct class of planets in the Solar System and beyond, characterised by their massive size, thick atmospheres, and the lack of a solid surface. These planets, primarily composed of hydrogen, helium, and other gases, stand in stark contrast to rocky planets like Mercury, Venus, Earth and Mars, and are some of the most fascinating objects in the universe, offering scientists a wealth of knowledge about planetary formation, atmospheric science, and the possibility of life in extreme conditions.

Sometimes referred to as “giant planets”, these large planets primarily consist of hydrogen and helium, with small amounts of other elements and compounds. They have a massive outer atmosphere, but lack a well-defined solid surface. While the term “gas giant” originally applied only to Jupiter and Saturn, it is now often used to refer to any large planet that is predominantly composed of gas.

In definition, both Jupiter and Saturn are enormous in size, with the former being the largest planet in the Solar System. While not technically classified as gas giants, Uranus and Neptune are also sometimes referred to as “ice giants” due to their composition, which contains a higher proportion of heavier elements like water, ammonia, and methane. Despite these differences, they share many characteristics with gas giants, especially in their massive atmospheres.

Composition and Structure

Gas giants can be significantly larger than other types of planets, including rocky ones like Earth, due to their ability to retain large amounts of gas.

As mentioned above, gas giants are predominantly composed of hydrogen and helium, the two lightest elements in the Periodic Table, with traces of other gases such as methane, ammonia, and water vapour. These elements form the bulk of their atmospheres, contributing to their low densities, compared to rocky planets. The lower densities of gas giants are due to the fact that the materials they are made of are much lighter than rock or metal.