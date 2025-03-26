How travel spaces are enhancing experiences for neurodivergent passengers

In a significant step towards accessible and inclusive travel, Kempegowda International Airport has introduced India’s first sensory room, designed specifically for neurodivergent passengers and individuals with sensory sensitivities. Located near the 080 International Lounge on Level 4 of Terminal 2, the facility is a testament to the growing recognition of the diverse needs of travellers.

This development comes at a crucial time, as Booking.com’s Travel Predictions 2025 research underscores the necessity for more sensory-friendly travel experiences. According to the findings, 74 percent of Indian neurodivergent travellers prioritise quiet spaces during travel, while 77 percent seek access to sensory rooms to decompress. With 79 percent believing that AI-driven tools can improve their journeys, the demand for inclusive infrastructure has never been clearer.

Airports can be overwhelming environments, with bright lights, continuous announcements, security screenings and bustling crowds — factors that can be particularly challenging for individuals with autism spectrum disorder, sensory processing disorder, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder. Recognising these challenges, the sensory room provides a calm and controlled environment, ensuring a stress-free experience for neurodivergent travellers.

The sensory room at Bengaluru Airport has been developed in collaboration with Incluzza, a leader in disability inclusion. The thoughtfully curated space includes multiple ambient lighting sources, such as a bubble tube, galaxy projector and LED cubes, to allow personalised sensory input. A visually soothing art mural and interactive elements — including floor and wall projections, a ball pool and a sensory toy station — will definitely engage cognitive functions.

Additionally, the room is equipped with specialised items such as a crash pad, weighted blanket and therapy mats to aid emotional regulation. Features like an optical curtain, infinity mirror and tactile wall panels encourage sensory exploration, while auditory elements such as a white noise machine and sound system create a calming atmosphere. A balance board, a lava lamp and an aroma diffuser further contribute to stress reduction and focus enhancement.

As the travel industry continues to evolve, such initiatives will be crucial in ensuring that airports cater to the needs of all passengers, making journeys smoother, more comfortable and truly accessible for all kinds of individuals.