Thailand reduces visa-free stay period amid growing concerns

Thailand is set to tighten its visa policies, cutting the number of days foreign tourists can stay without a visa from 60 days to 30. The decision comes as authorities attempt to curb abuse of the visa-free policy, which has reportedly led to a rise in unauthorised employment and illegal accommodation rentals. The move marks a shift from the country’s recent approach, which had extended visa-free stays to boost tourism.

Since last summer, Thailand has expanded its visa-free entry to tourists from 93 countries, including India, up from 57, allowing longer stays of up to 60 days. The policy was initially introduced to revitalise the travel industry, bringing in an influx of visitors and encouraging longer visits. However, concerns have since mounted about its unintended and unplanned consequences.

Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong has confirmed that key government figures have reached a consensus on reducing the stay period to 30 days. While discussions are ongoing, an official announcement is expected soon, potentially reshaping travel plans for long-haul visitors who traditionally opt for extended stays in the country.

Industry stakeholders, including the Association of Thai Travel Agents, have raised concerns about an increasing number of foreigners exploiting the policy to work illegally or operate businesses without proper authorisation. The Thai Hotels Association has also reported a surge in illegal property rentals, as some visitors utilise the extended visa period to engage in unofficial subletting and other unauthorised activities.

While the policy shift may impact travellers planning extended visits, Thailand remains a hotspot for global tourism. This year, destinations like Koh Samui have emerged as top choices for visitors seeking pristine beaches, vibrant nightlife and luxury resorts after the release of shows like Jio Hotstar’s The White Lotus.