Timeless trails

What better way to explore the rich history of Mumbai’s most fascinating districts than by walking through its streets? That’s exactly what we did with Khaki Tours, a group of passionate Mumbaikars who specialise in uncovering the city’s hidden narratives. This was not just a walk — it was a journey through time, one that brought to life the grandeur of Mumbai’s first reclaimed business district, Ballard Estate. At the turn of the 20th century, Mumbai stood on the brink of transformation. The city’s port was expanding rapidly, demanding new space for trade and commerce. In response, the Bombay Port Trust undertook an ambitious reclamation project, using rocks excavated from the construction of the Alexandra Docks to shape what would become Ballard Estate. This grand district, built between 1914 and 1918, was named after colonel John Archibald Ballard, the first chairman of the Bombay Port Trust. Under the guidance of Scottish architect George Wittet, the estate was envisioned as a slice of ‘Edwardian London’ in Mumbai. George, known for his work on iconic landmarks like the Gateway of India and the Prince of Wales Museum, designed Ballard Estate in the baroque revival style, defined by symmetry, proportionality and very evident grandeur.

Our walk began at the Grand Hotel, a heritage boutique hotel that opened its doors in 1922. Designed by George himself, this hotel has stood as a silent witness to a century of Mumbai’s evolution. A short walk away lies Karfule, Mumbai’s most pristine art deco petrol pump. Established in 1938 by Gabriel Sequeira, a Goan entrepreneur, Karfule’s fascinating design is characterised by horizontal banding and arrow motifs. Further along, we encountered the Volkart Building, home to the trading firm Volkart Brothers, which once played a pivotal role in connecting India and Europe’s cotton trade. The building’s window grills still bear the company’s insignia — a nod to its past.

Next, we stepped into the world of art and photography at Hamilton Studio, a historic space that once launched the careers of many, including Bollywood legend Zeenat Aman. Originally a matrimonial photography studio owned by Ranjit Madhavji, Hamilton Studio later became home to the prestigious Pundole Art Gallery and auction house.