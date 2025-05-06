Curd, buttermilk hydrate body, support gut health

Apart from regularly drinking water, parents should give their kids fluids like coconut water, buttermilk, and lemon water as these traditional drinks not only hydrate but also replenish electrolytes lost through sweat, says Dr Adarsh Nayak, consultant general physician at Trilife Hospital, in an interview with Rishita Khanna. Edited excerpts:

What are some common reasons for low immunity during the summer months?

During summer, children often experience a dip in immunity due to the extreme heat resulting in dehydration. High temperatures can also lead to excessive sweating and fluid loss, which weakens the body’s natural defence. During summer, kids tend to consume more cold items like popsicles and cold drinks which can make them more susceptible to catching a cold or upset their digestion and introduce harmful bacteria.

What foods are best to naturally boost immunity in hot weather?

To naturally boost immunity, parents must focus on giving kids vegetables and seasonal fruits. Fruits that are rich in vitamin C like guavas, papayas, and mangoes help. Curd and buttermilk are especially beneficial as they not only cool the body, but also support gut health due to their probiotic content. Light, home-cooked meals are gentle on the stomach and provide essential nutrients. Eggs, fish and lean meat provide protein which acts as a building block of our immune system. Healthy nuts and seeds should be added to the diet. It is better to avoid heavy, oily, or spicy foods during summer, especially from eateries.