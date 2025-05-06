Curd, buttermilk hydrate body, support gut health

Apart from regularly drinking water, parents should give their kids fluids like coconut water, buttermilk, and lemon water as these traditional drinks not only hydrate but also replenish electrolytes lost through sweat, says Dr Adarsh Nayak, consultant general physician at Trilife Hospital, in an interview with Rishita Khanna. Edited excerpts:
What are some common reasons for low immunity during the summer months?
During summer, children often experience a dip in immunity due to the extreme heat resulting in dehydration. High temperatures can also lead to excessive sweating and fluid loss, which weakens the body’s natural defence. During summer, kids tend to consume more cold items like popsicles and cold drinks which can make them more susceptible to catching a cold or upset their digestion and introduce harmful bacteria.
What foods are best to naturally boost immunity in hot weather?
To naturally boost immunity, parents must focus on giving kids vegetables and seasonal fruits. Fruits that are rich in vitamin C like guavas, papayas, and mangoes help. Curd and buttermilk are especially beneficial as they not only cool the body, but also support gut health due to their probiotic content. Light, home-cooked meals are gentle on the stomach and provide essential nutrients. Eggs, fish and lean meat provide protein which acts as a building block of our immune system. Healthy nuts and seeds should be added to the diet. It is better to avoid heavy, oily, or spicy foods during summer, especially from eateries.
Does staying hydrated play a direct role in maintaining good immunity?
Keeping kids hydrated during summer is very important. Apart from regularly drinking water, parents should offer fluids like coconut water, buttermilk, and lemon water. These traditional drinks not only hydrate but also replenish electrolytes lost through sweat. Also make sure not to add extra sugar to the drinks.
How important is gut health during summers, and what can we do to support it?
A healthy gut plays a key role in supporting the immune system, and in the hot weather, digestion can become sluggish. Hence, to support gut health, one must include fibre from fruits and veggies, and make sure kids eat on time. Avoid giving kids too many processed snacks or carbonated drinks, which can irritate the digestive system and cause bloating or infections. Add natural probiotics such as curd and buttermilk in the diet.
Are there any lifestyle habits people should avoid during the summer to keep their immunity strong?
Some lifestyle habits to avoid during summer include, letting children skip meals, staying up late frequently, consuming excessive junk food, playing out in the hot sun without proper protection and hydration. These can compromise health and reduce ability to fight infections.
Can you share a few simple immunity-boosting habits or tips for children and the elderly during summer?
Simple immunity boosting habits for kids and adults during the summer include having a protein rich diet, a daily serving of curd, including seasonal and citrus fruits in diet and drinking 8–10 glasses of water a day. Adults can even consider multivitamins rich in vitamins C and D, and zinc. Timely vaccination helps in building up immunity against specific infections.