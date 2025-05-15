Adoption of AI & cloud to continue at rapid pace

With rapid digitalisation and increasing demand for artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud-based solutions, APAC’s (Asia Pacific) software market will continue to see expansion this year and Forrester expects software spending to surge by 10.4% with cloud-native development taking centre stage as businesses migrate operations to the cloud. The research & advisory firm estimates that spending on technology (software, services, communications equipment, tech outsourcing and hardware maintenance, and computer equipment) in Asia Pacific will grow by 6.5% in US dollar terms in 2025.

It says the highest tech spending growth in the Asia Pacific region in 2025 will be in India (11%), followed by Vietnam (10%), and the Philippines (9.4%).

In India, the technology sector has entered 2025 on a wave of momentum, fuelled by strong enterprise investment, the government’s push for digitalisation, and a surge in venture capital, it stated.

“India’s technology landscape is entering an unprecedented phase of growth and innovation,” said Ashutosh Sharma, vice-president and research director at Forrester. “The rapid adoption of emerging technologies like generative AI will not only enhance productivity but also position India as a global leader in AI and tech talent,” Sharma said.

However, navigating workforce upskilling, regulatory frameworks, and potential tariff implications will be critical to harnessing AI-driven opportunities, he added.

According to Forrester’s Asia Pacific Tech Market Forecast, 2024 To 2028, the software market is set to grow 10.4% in 2025, with AI and cloud services dominating demand. It also pointed out that APAC’s tech industry in 2024 faced a wave of government interventions aimed at shaping the development and use of AI. In March, India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology issued an advisory requiring platforms and intermediaries to ensure that AI models do not facilitate unlawful content. In May, Singapore introduced the Model AI Governance Framework for Generative AI to promote responsible AI development. China focused on domestic innovation in AI and semiconductors, driven by national security .concerns and competition with the US. Australia increased its investment in technology and policy development, allocating more than $2.8 billion to this over the next four years. It said these varying approaches reflected diverse priorities of governments.