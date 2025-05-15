Motorola rebounds, hits record high in 2024

Often overlooked in global smartphone rankings, Motorola has staged an impressive comeback over the last five years. According to Counterpoint Research, the brand has nearly doubled its global smartphone shipments since 2020, registering a 15% CAGR during this period and securing its place as the world’s seventh-largest smartphone brand by volume in 2024.
The report said that what sets Motorola apart is not just the growth in shipments, but the geographic diversity of that growth—and how it has outpaced the broader market, which in 2024 still lagged below 2020 levels.
Motorola, on the other hand, recorded shipments that were 75% higher than in 2020, reflecting a remarkable rebound from the 2022 global downturn and a strategic focus on affordability and regional adaptability.
Brazil remains Motorola’s strongest market, with the brand commanding a market share of 31% in 2024, up from 25.7% in 2020. It has consistently been the number one smartphone brand in Brazil, benefiting from strong brand loyalty, widespread distribution, and a product portfolio aligned with local demand.
In the United States, Motorola increased its market share from 4.8% in 2020 to 11.2% in 2024, more than doubling its presence. The 20% CAGR in the U.S. market is particularly notable given the high saturation and competition from Apple and Samsung. Motorola has benefited from carrier partnerships, affordable 5G devices, and entry-level models that
appeal to budget-conscious consumers.
India, once a negligible market for Motorola, is now one of its fastest-growing regions. The brand increased its market share from just 0.7% in 2020 to 5.0% in 2024, translating to a 62% CAGR—the highest CAGR among major markets.