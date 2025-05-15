Motorola rebounds, hits record high in 2024

Often overlooked in global smartphone rankings, Motorola has staged an impressive comeback over the last five years. According to Counterpoint Research, the brand has nearly doubled its global smartphone shipments since 2020, registering a 15% CAGR during this period and securing its place as the world’s seventh-largest smartphone brand by volume in 2024.

The report said that what sets Motorola apart is not just the growth in shipments, but the geographic diversity of that growth—and how it has outpaced the broader market, which in 2024 still lagged below 2020 levels.

Motorola, on the other hand, recorded shipments that were 75% higher than in 2020, reflecting a remarkable rebound from the 2022 global downturn and a strategic focus on affordability and regional adaptability.