TWS market grows 4% in 1st qtr 2025 amid premiumisation trend

India’s True Wireless Stereo (TWS) market, which includes Bluetooth audio devices like earbuds and speakers, saw a 4% year-on-year (YoY) growth in shipments in the first quarter of 2025, according to a report by Counterpoint Research. The report highlights a growing consumer shift toward premiumisation, indicating that Indian consumers are increasingly seeking high-end features and enhanced audio experiences.
The premium segment—devices priced above `5,000—grew more than 1.4 times in Q1 2025, reflecting evolving consumer preferences. Brands are responding by refreshing their strategies and introducing early-stage AI features to stay competitive.
“Indian TWS consumers are evolving, prioritising value and features over a strictly price-driven mindset. Even in the budget segment, users expect a well-rounded experience—good sound quality, a comfortable fit, active noise cancellation, low-latency performance, and reliable battery life. This reflects a broader shift from price-first to value-first thinking,” said Anshika Jain, senior research analyst at Counterpoint Research.
In Q1 2025, Indian brands experienced a decline in market share as Chinese and global players gained ground. Chinese brands captured 15% of the market, a 31% YoY increase, led by strong performances from realme, OnePlus, and Xiaomi. Meanwhile, global brands doubled their market share YoY, driven by JBL, Apple, CMF, and Samsung.
boAt: Despite an 11% YoY decline in shipments amid heightened competition in the budget segment, boAt maintained its market leadership for the 14th consecutive quarter.
Boult Audio: Retained second place for the second year in a row, with a 46% YoY increase in market share to 17%. Its growth was driven by strong offline distribution, appealing branding, and a mix of feature-rich yet affordable products. Expansion into wearables also supported its brand recall.
Noise: Ranked third with a 12% market share. Its growth stabilised at 5% YoY due to market saturation and intensified competition. The brand is now focusing on premium offerings, exemplified by its collaboration with Bose.
Realme: Held a 6% market share and remained among the top five brands. Its value-for-money TWS products continue to attract aspirational buyers in a value-driven market.
OnePlus: Posted 30% YoY growth and secured fifth place, dominating the Rs3,000–Rs5,000 price band. The brand diversified its portfolio and strengthened its position with budget-friendly, feature-rich models like the Nord Buds 2r.
Online sales accounted for 76% of total TWS shipments in Q1 2025. Quick commerce platforms are also gaining traction, offering new avenues for rapid consumer adoption.
Nearly 60% of TWS devices sold in India were assembled locally. With rising demand for premium and AI-powered earbuds, manufacturers are expected to scale operations, enhance local component quality, and increase investment in R&D to sustain growth.
The premium TWS market held a 4% share in Q1 2025, led by Apple, Noise, and Samsung. Urban consumers are increasingly drawn to advanced features like Hi-Res Audio and ANC. For the mass market, these features remain aspirational. The `5,000–10,000 price segment is emerging as a sweet spot, offering a balance of performance, brand trust, and aspirational value.