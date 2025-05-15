TWS market grows 4% in 1st qtr 2025 amid premiumisation trend

India’s True Wireless Stereo (TWS) market, which includes Bluetooth audio devices like earbuds and speakers, saw a 4% year-on-year (YoY) growth in shipments in the first quarter of 2025, according to a report by Counterpoint Research. The report highlights a growing consumer shift toward premiumisation, indicating that Indian consumers are increasingly seeking high-end features and enhanced audio experiences.

The premium segment—devices priced above `5,000—grew more than 1.4 times in Q1 2025, reflecting evolving consumer preferences. Brands are responding by refreshing their strategies and introducing early-stage AI features to stay competitive.

“Indian TWS consumers are evolving, prioritising value and features over a strictly price-driven mindset. Even in the budget segment, users expect a well-rounded experience—good sound quality, a comfortable fit, active noise cancellation, low-latency performance, and reliable battery life. This reflects a broader shift from price-first to value-first thinking,” said Anshika Jain, senior research analyst at Counterpoint Research.