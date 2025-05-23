Climate change raises risk to maternal health and birth outcomes in India

Extreme heat, driven by climate change, poses an increasing threat to maternal health and birth outcomes in India and other developing countries due to limited access to healthcare, according to a new analysis by Climate Central, a US-based climate research organisation.

The analysis found that India recorded an average of six additional days of dangerously high temperatures for pregnant women each year over the last five years. Among the states, the number of "pregnancy heat-risk days" was highest in Goa, Kerala, Sikkim and Assam compared to others between 2020 and 2024.

The term "pregnancy heat-risk days" refers to extremely hot days that are associated with heightened risks of preterm birth (birth before 37 completed weeks of gestation) and complications in maternal health. Preterm birth can have lasting health effects on the baby and increase the risk of maternal health problems after birth.

The analysis by Climate Central, an independent group of scientists and communicators, is based on a counterfactual scenario – a world without human-caused climate change and compared that to the total number observed each year.

The study shows that heat exposure during pregnancy is linked to higher risks of complications like hypertension, gestational diabetes, maternal hospitalisations and severe maternal morbidity. Further, it is associated with an increased risk of adverse outcomes such as stillbirth and preterm birth.

Burning fossil fuels such as coal, oil and gas primarily causes climate change.