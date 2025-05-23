Google unveils sweeping AI upgrades at I/O 2025

Technology giant Google has unveiled a wide array of new products and updates at its annual developer conference, Google I/O 2025. Highlights include groundbreaking advancements such as 3D video calls via Beam, cutting-edge image and video generation models like Imagen 4 and Veo 3, and introduction of Android XR, a dedicated platform for smart wearables. Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, emphasised the accelerating global adoption of artificial intelligence, stating: “The world is responding, adopting AI faster than ever before.” He also shared that the Gemini app now boasts over 400 million monthly active users, with usage of the Gemini 2.5 Pro model increasing by 45%.