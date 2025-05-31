Diving at depth: Unveiling Chennai's marine marvels

2 Elysia marginata:

This sea slug is of the Sacoglossan group and smaller than the size of my palm. Like a lizard that sheds its tail to escape predators, this sea slug has the ability of autotomy, separating its head from the rest, and regenerating its entire body and heart — possibly to escape from predators or remove parasites.

While feeding on algae, they absorb and store the energy-producing cells of green algae known as chloroplasts, subsequently photosynthesizing sunlight into energy like most plants do. This ability is unique in the natural world - as most animals are dependent upon active feeding to gain energy, including us humans.

While photographing both these sea slugs, a strong current was passing between the big rocks. Swaying with the current and holding on to the rock structure, they fed on sea sponge and algae deposits quite unaffected by my camera’s presence.

3 Hydrophis schistosus:

Commonly known as the Hook-nosed sea snake, this species is one of the most venomous snakes found in Tamil Nadu. While sightings are rare on land, they are quite common off the coastline. This snake like most others is not aggressive in character — swimming up close, inspecting its reflection in my camera lens, and then inspecting me. I had no feelings of fear or threat as this animal was purely inquisitive and curious.

Unlike land-dwelling snakes that are flat on the ground, the tail of this sea snake is laterally flattened, much like the tail-fin of a fish, so that it can swim and propel itself swiftly through water. They are known to dive up to 100 meters in depth, with the ability to stay underwater for up to five hours before re-surfacing to breathe. Another unique evolutionary trait of this species is that they are viviparous; meaning that unlike most reptiles that lay eggs on land, this species gives birth to live young ones while in the ocean.