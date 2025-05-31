From experimentation to deployment: IT firms now focus on AI agents

IT services firms are now focusing on AI agents, as clients across sectors demand agents that can effectively communicate as well as enhance productivity.

Agentic AI can operate independently, make decisions and also initiate workflows. It uses reasoning and autonomously solves complex issues. Tata Consultancy Services chairman N Chandrasekaran in his letter to shareholders said that the company is establishing a large pool of AI agents working alongside the human workforce. The company said in its FY25 annual report that AI is transitioning from single-purpose solutions to Agentic AI to solve complex business problems.

Infosys has launched over 200 enterprise AI agents that are part of Infosys Topaz AI offerings. The company said the AI agents are designed to drive tangible outcomes for enterprises by transforming complex workflows and managing intricate, multi-agent business operations efficiently at scale.

“These enterprise AI agents cater to multiple sectors, including healthcare, finance, retail, telecom, manufacturing, and agriculture. Leveraging advanced machine learning and cognitive architecture, the agents are equipped with powerful capabilities such as data extraction to transform raw inputs into actionable insights and multimodal functionality to handle diverse data types effectively,” the company added.

For instance, Infosys said, in the area of predictive network capacity planning, a monitoring agent continuously tracks real-time network capacity and alerts for any immediate concerns. The company added that in the manufacturing domain, a forecasting agent uses real-time data to predict demand for vehicle parts, thus optimising inventory and managing the supply chain.

Balakrishna D R (Bali), executive vice-president, global services head, AI and industry verticals, at Infosys, said: “The development of more than 200 enterprise AI agents marks a milestone in our continued efforts to innovate and lead in the enterprise AI space. With Infosys TopazTM AI offerings and Google Cloud’s advanced AI frameworks, we are enhancing Human+AI collaboration and unlocking new levels of efficiency and precision across industries.”

Infosys also launched Agentic AI Foundry, a comprehensive solution designed to accelerate the development and deployment of reliable production-grade AI agents.

A recent report by Nasscom in partnership with management consulting firm Avasant said that AI Agents are poised to drive the next wave of enterprise transformation in 2025.

“The next frontier of enterprise transformation is being shaped by AI agents, which are rapidly progressing from experimentation to deployment. As organisations move toward synchronous AI architectures, AI agents are emerging as a core capability. Currently, 27% of enterprises report having AI agents in production or at scale, while 31% are at the proof-of-concept (PoC) stage, and another 30% plan to initiate PoCs or scale deployments in CY2025. Enterprises are expected to spend 3-4X more on AI agents in CY2025 as a result of synchronous AI systems, signalling a strategic reallocation of budgets away from classical AI and even GenAI toward more interactive, autonomous agent-based systems,” the study added.

Sangeeta Gupta, senior vice-president and chief strategy officer at Nasscom, said: “The transition to synchronous AI agents marks a fundamental shift towards seamless human-machine collaboration, unlocking new levels of productivity and innovation. Enterprises that invest in modular, agile architectures and build AI-ready workforces will be best positioned to navigate uncertainty and capture growth opportunities in the coming decade.”