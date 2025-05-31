Top 4 Best-Selling Smartphones in Q1 2025 Are All iPhones

Apple secured the top four spots in the list of best-selling smartphones worldwide during the first quarter of 2025, with the iPhone 16 emerging the highest-selling device globally. According to Counterpoint Research, iPhone 16 was followed by iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 15.

This quarter also marked the return of the base iPhone model with Apple keeping its presence in the global top-10 list.

iPhone 16e made a strong debut, securing sixth place in the global top-10 list for March 2025—its first full month of availability. Despite its higher price point compared to the iPhone SE 2022, the 16e is expected to outperform its predecessor over the course of its first year, thanks to significant technological upgrades and an expanded feature set.

Top-Performing Countries

The iPhone 16 performed well in Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, with Japan registering the highest growth in sales of the base variant. Improved economic conditions and revised subsidy regulations supported Apple’s pricing strategy and ecosystem, further enhancing its appeal in the Japanese market.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Pro took the second and third spots, respectively. However, the Pro series faced headwinds in China due to government subsidies favouring devices priced under CNY6,000 ($833) and intense competition in the premium segment from local OEMs such as Huawei. Despite these challenges, the Pro models accounted for half of Apple’s total iPhone sales for the third consecutive quarter.

Samsung

Meanwhile, Samsung had one fewer model in the top-10 compared to the same period last year. Although the overall share of the top 10 smartphones in global sales remained steady, there was an uptick in the share of low-end smartphones (below $100) within the list.

Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S25 Ultra ranked seventh in Q1 2025, down from fifth place held by the S24 Ultra in Q1 2024. According to Counterpoint, the drop was due to a shorter sales window for the S25 Ultra during the quarter. Despite this, the S25 series delivered stable performance, contributing one-fourth of Samsung’s total smartphone sales during its launch month.

The Galaxy A16 5G claimed fifth place in Q1 2025. The A16 5G recorded a 17% year-over-year (YoY) growth, supported by broader availability in markets like North America, where it launched in January 2025. North America accounted for one-third of its total global sales. Additional momentum came from the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), and MEA regions, where it gained popularity in the budget 5G segment.

The Galaxy A06 also experienced strong growth in Q1 2025, rising four spots in the top-10 list compared to its predecessor in the same period in 2024. This was part of a broader surge in low-end smartphone demand across regions. MEA, APAC, and LATAM together contributed to three-fourths of global sales in this segment. As the supply of low-cost components improved, the low-end segment became the fastest-growing in Q1 2025, capturing nearly 20% of total global smartphone sales.